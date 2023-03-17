Ottumwa Police

1:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of East Vine Street with interference with official acts.

1:34 a.m. Tuesday. A 37-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with driving under suspension and OWI.

7:32 a.m. Tuesday. A 38-year-old male was charged at Minnesota Street and Williams Street with OWI.

7:44 a.m. Tuesday. A 29-year-old male was served with a warrant at Minnesota Street and Williams Street.

9 a.m. Tuesday. A 55-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Church Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of possession of controlled substance.

9 a.m. Tuesday. A 41-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of South Mark Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

9:48 a.m. Tuesday. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.

10:24 a.m. Tuesday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of South Willard Street with possession of controlled substance.

2 p.m. Tuesday. A 33-year-old male was charged at West Fifth Street and North Marion Street with fifth-degree theft.

1:15 a.m. Wednesday. An 18-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance.

4:35 a.m. Wednesday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue with violation of no contact order.

10:36 a.m. Wednesday. A 42-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with possession of firearm by felon and was served with three warrants.

11:20 a.m. Wednesday. A 64-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving while barred.

1:50 p.m. Wednesday. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of Minnesota Street with violation of no contact order and domestic abuse assault.

11:53 p.m. Wednesday. A 27-year-old male was charged in the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue with failure to appear.

1:51 a.m. Thursday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substance.

1:58 a.m. Thursday. A 26-year-old female was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with unlawful possession of prescription drug.

9:13 p.m. Thursday. A 48-year-old female was charged on Hobson Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.

10:52 p.m. Thursday. A 58-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with assault.

11 p.m. Thursday. A 59-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.

