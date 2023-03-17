Ottumwa Police
1:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of East Vine Street with interference with official acts.
1:34 a.m. Tuesday. A 37-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with driving under suspension and OWI.
7:32 a.m. Tuesday. A 38-year-old male was charged at Minnesota Street and Williams Street with OWI.
7:44 a.m. Tuesday. A 29-year-old male was served with a warrant at Minnesota Street and Williams Street.
9 a.m. Tuesday. A 55-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Church Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
9 a.m. Tuesday. A 41-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of South Mark Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
9:48 a.m. Tuesday. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.
10:24 a.m. Tuesday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of South Willard Street with possession of controlled substance.
2 p.m. Tuesday. A 33-year-old male was charged at West Fifth Street and North Marion Street with fifth-degree theft.
1:15 a.m. Wednesday. An 18-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance.
4:35 a.m. Wednesday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue with violation of no contact order.
10:36 a.m. Wednesday. A 42-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with possession of firearm by felon and was served with three warrants.
11:20 a.m. Wednesday. A 64-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving while barred.
1:50 p.m. Wednesday. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of Minnesota Street with violation of no contact order and domestic abuse assault.
11:53 p.m. Wednesday. A 27-year-old male was charged in the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue with failure to appear.
1:51 a.m. Thursday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substance.
1:58 a.m. Thursday. A 26-year-old female was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with unlawful possession of prescription drug.
9:13 p.m. Thursday. A 48-year-old female was charged on Hobson Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:52 p.m. Thursday. A 58-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with assault.
11 p.m. Thursday. A 59-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
