Ottumwa Fire
8:41 p.m. Tuesday. ATV accident in the 700 block of North Elm Street.
10:56 p.m. Tuesday. Fire investigation in the 800 block of West Second Street.
Medical calls: 12:26 p.m. Tuesday. Lillian Street. 12:43 p.m. Tuesday. Greenwood Drive. 2:01 p.m. Tuesday. East Alta Vista Avenue. 2:27 p.m. Tuesday. Theatre Drive. 7:01 p.m. Tuesday. Church Street. 7:41 p.m. Tuesday. Richmond Avenue and Milner Street. 8:08 p.m. Tuesday. South Market Street. 9:24 p.m. Tuesday. West Keota Street. 1:26 a.m. Wednesday. Swanson Avenue. 1:54 a.m. Wednesday. North Madison Avenue. 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Oakridge Road. 9:07 a.m. Wednesday. West Keota Street. 1:34 p.m. Wednesday. East Second Street. 2:59 p.m. Wednesday. South Union Street.
Ottumwa Police
3:10 a.m. Friday. Douglas David Davis Jr., 25, of Bloomfield, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with serious injury by vehicle, OWI, and failure to provide info and aid.
4:59 a.m. Friday. Rk Kalus, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Clem Street with OWI and failure to control vehicle.
7:30 a.m. Friday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of North Ferry Street.
10:15 a.m. Friday. Jonathan Michael Celebrado, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Kitterman Avenue with OWI.
10:30 a.m. Friday. Savannah Renae Bradley, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
11:12 a.m. Friday. Lashawn Rynell Anderson, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street with OWI third offense, driving while barred, no SR-22 insurance, failure to provide info and aid, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.
12:52 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
3 p.m. Friday. Janet Lea Davis, 68, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:12 p.m. Friday. Jonathan Michael Celebrado, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Clarence Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
9:02 p.m. Friday. Jorge Omar Pascual-Flores, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Church Street with willful injury causing serious injury.
9:02 p.m. Friday. Juan Pascual-Marcos, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Church Street with willful injury causing serious injury.
11:42 p.m. Friday. Michaela Lynn Breeding, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
2:19 a.m. Saturday. Hunter Dawn Kopp, 21, of Creston, was charged at North Ferry Street and Albia Road with drunk driving revocation.
3:50 a.m. Saturday. Bleh Paw, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged with OWI.
9:40 a.m. Saturday. K-last Paulis, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with OWI and providing false identification, and was served with a warrant.
9:50 a.m. Saturday. Patrick Marcus Wayne Randolph, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and South Pocahontas Street with driving while barred.
3:05 p.m. Saturday. Roger Albert Howell III, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Appanoose Street with driving while barred.
4:39 p.m. Saturday. Jonathan Lee Phelps, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with drunk driving revocation.
5:12 p.m. Saturday. Melissa Ann Landtiser, 43, of Eddyville, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:27 p.m. Saturday. Heather Lynn Dobbe-Stansberry, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street.
9 p.m. Saturday. Hannah Rae Christine Garber, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Marianna Avenue with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
9:51 p.m. Saturday. Delaney Ann Ridgway, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Grand Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
10:39 a.m. Sunday. Trevor Leon Roberts, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
1:15 p.m. Sunday. Brian Anjain, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with fifth-degree theft and domestic abuse assault.
6:24 p.m. Sunday. Shannon Nicholas Knapp, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Riverside Lane with child endangerment and interference with official acts.
9 p.m. Sunday. Willie Edward Felkins Jr., 44, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
9:09 p.m. Sunday. William Cody Bishop, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wildwood Drive and Mowrey Avenue with possession of marijuana and OWI.
9:44 p.m. Sunday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
12:43 a.m. Monday. Vincent Iacopus, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue with exploding consumer fireworks that are prohibited.
12:43 a.m. Monday. Jacob Santiago, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue with exploding consumer fireworks that are prohibited.
1:54 a.m. Monday. Enfa Otto, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Sheridan Avenue with public intoxication.
3:32 a.m. Monday. Kasty Kutono, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with littering and interference with official acts.
9:45 a.m. Monday. Joshua Everett Sprague, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Highway 63 and East Mary Street with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
10:47 a.m. Monday. Paul Robert Cale, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with a warrant.
12:23 p.m. Monday. Mikel David Hager, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Green Street and East Court Street with driving while barred.
3:10 p.m. Monday. Jenifer Lopez Felix, 29, of Hedrick, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:48 p.m. Monday. Mason Prophet Endersbe, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue with failure to appear.
10:53 p.m. Monday. Juan Daniel Diego, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Cooper Avenue and Plum Street with three counts of failure to appear.
No time given, Monday. Two juveniles from Bloomfield were charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Kenndal Arlene Hafele, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Cass Street with failure to appear, no SR22 insurance and driving under suspension.
11:44 a.m. Tuesday. Charley Marie Carr, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Iowa Avenue and Hayne Street with drunk driving revocation.
12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Jose Luis Napoles, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Cherry Street with disorderly conduct.
3:59 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Sherwood Larue, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Sheridan Avenue and Dewey Street with public intoxication.
4:28 p.m. Tuesday. Gage Dean Buseman, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with failure to yield for emergency vehicle.
5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Naim D. Bethancourt, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hamilton Street with failure to appear.
9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Rachael Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Renato Suarez Magana, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Centerville Police
9:16 p.m. Sunday. Jacob Anthony Susin, 42, of Centerville, was charged in the 1000 block of West Washington Street, Centerville, with domestic abuse assault.
9:59 p.m. Sunday. Joanna Naomi Belieu, 58, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of East Maple Street, Centerville, with possession of controlled substance.