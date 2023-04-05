Ottumwa Police
12:50 a.m. Monday. A 19-year-old female was charged at Jefferson and Anna with possession of controlled substance.
12:50 a.m. Monday. A 19-year-old male was charged at Jefferson and Anna with possession of controlled substance.
12:50 a.m. Monday. An 18-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street with possession of controlled substance.
11:15 a.m. Monday. A 23-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
12:36 p.m. Monday. A 25-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
7:48 p.m. Monday. A 27-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of Benton Avenue with duty to stop, failure to control vehicle and OWI.
10:34 p.m. Monday. A 52-year-old male was charged in the 1200 block of East Main Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:21 a.m. Tuesday. A 38-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of North Moore Street with public intoxication.
1:37 a.m. Tuesday. A 46-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Church Street.
3:55 a.m. Tuesday. A 33-year-old male was charged at Second and Kitterman Avenue with failure to appear.
8:02 a.m. Tuesday. A 39-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with operation without registration, traffic signal violation and driving under suspension.
5:15 p.m. Tuesday. A 31-year-old female was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with OWI.
6:26 p.m. Tuesday. A 41-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.*
11:58 p.m. Tuesday. A 62-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with unlawful possession of prescription drug, interference with official acts, fraudulent use of registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
