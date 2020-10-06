Ottumwa Fire
7:43 a.m. Tuesday. Car accident in the 1000 block of N. Quincy Ave.
9:58 a.m. Tuesday. Fire alarm in the 1000 block of N. Quincy Ave.
1:52 p.m. Tuesday. False alarm in the 500 block of W. 4th St.
Medical calls: 1:47 p.m. Monday. W. Finley Ave. 5:14 p.m. Monday. S. Ward St. 6:02 p.m. Monday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 7:25 p.m. Monday. S. Moore St. 9:54 p.m. Monday. Crestview Ave. 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. Wabash Ave. 3:03 a.m. Tuesday. N. McLean St. 8:37 a.m. Tuesday. Ferry and Williams streets. 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Marianna Ave. 10:57 a.m. Tuesday. E. Finley Ave. 12:04 p.m. Tuesday. S. Union St. 12:31 p.m. Tuesday. Tuttle St.
Ottumwa Police
2:32 a.m. Monday. Marquis Dushaun Bedford, 23, of New London, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree harassment.
9:24 a.m. Monday. Dale Eugene Propp, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
12 p.m. Monday. Trevor David White, 36, of Centerville, was served with two warrants in the 300 block of Burrhus St.
12 p.m. Monday. Ashle Marie Schmidtke, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Camille St. with domestic assault serious.
3:10 p.m. Monday. Komlan Vokou, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Locust St. with trespass and was served with a warrant.
3:39 p.m. Monday. Monica Nicole Prado, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Willard St. and W. Keota St. with violation of protective order.
8:58 p.m. Monday. Kenyada Martis McGraven, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at Mowrey Ave. and Overman Ave. with driving while barred.
9:50 p.m. Monday. Tyler Dean Stein, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Union St. with fraudulent use of credit cards.
11:19 p.m. Monday. Jenna Elizabeth Mort, 23, of Hedrick, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with eluding and driving under suspension.
Wapello Sheriff
5:05 p.m. Friday. Jonathan Wolver, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested for outstanding warrants for three counts of pretrial release violation, third-degree sexual abuse, administering harmful substances and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
9:29 p.m. Friday. Santiago Escalante Lopez, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear, domestic abuse and second-degree burglary.
No time, Friday. Katelyn Fisher, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
8:55 p.m. Saturday. Christopher Bainbridge, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of no contact order.
12:32 a.m. Sunday. Tyler Garr, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Mary and Adella streets with driving while barred.
2:04 a.m. Sunday. Mitchelle Schlote, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 17000 block of Bluegrass Road with OWI, public intoxication and driving while barred.
3:46 a.m. Sunday. Ryleah Ismael, 18, of Trenton, Missouri, was arrested and charged at Highway 34 and Quincy Ave. with OWI.
8:40 a.m. Monday. Matthew Braden, 49, of Eddyville, was arrested and charged in the 300 block of N. Front St., Eddyville, with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 6:56 a.m. Monday. E. Bank St., Centerville. 10:56 a.m. Monday. N. 14th St., Centerville. 11:35 a.m. Monday. E. Bank St., Centerville. 2:44 p.m. Monday. S. 18th St., Centerville.