Ottumwa Fire
5:48 p.m. Tuesday. Car accident with injuries at Highway 34 and Highway 149.
5:38 a.m. Wednesday. False alarm in the 600 block of South Davis Street.
7:46 a.m. Wednesday. Fuel leak in the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
12:28 p.m. Wednesday. Car accident in the 200 block of North Wapello Street.
1:24 p.m. Wednesday. Debris cleanup at Quincy Avenue and Sherwood Drive.
Medical calls: 4:31 p.m. Tueseday. Elm Street. 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. East Manning Avenue. 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. South Iowa Avenue. 6:48 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 5:07 a.m. Wednesday. South Ferry Street. 9:49 a.m. Wednesday. South Fellows Avenue. 12:06 p.m. Wednesday. Truman Street. 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. East Mary Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:02 a.m. Tuesday. James Ross Abbington, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
9 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Debra Lynn Olson was charged with failure to license dog and failure to obtain rabies vaccination.
3:42 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Anthony Wick, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at Finley Avenue and Hancock Street with carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:50 p.m. Tuesday. August Dean Houk, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with prohibited acts, unlawful possession of prescription drug, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of firearm, delivery of more than five grams of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation and interference with official acts.
Wapello Sheriff
2:28 a.m. Wednesday. Constance Griffiths, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of parole.
Appanoose Sheriff
3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Jacob Daniel Johnson, 36, of Mystic, was charged at 470th Street and Highway S70 with revocation of pre-trial release, attempted murder, two counts of failure to appear, felon in control of firearm, eluding, driving while license revoked for OWI, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.