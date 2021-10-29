Ottumwa Police
12:15 a.m. Oct. 22. Brandon D. Weeks, 36, of Bondurant, was charged at West Main Street and South Washington Street with drunk driving revocation.
6:30 a.m. Oct. 22. Clifford Eugene Williams, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at Second and Arrison with second-degree arson.
9:40 a.m. Oct. 22. Zachary Lee Downing, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
7:33 p.m. Oct. 22. Carlton Vance Hardrick, 54, of Eddyville, was charged in the 100 block of Taft Circle with OWI.
11:50 p.m. Oct. 22. Clifford Eugene Williams, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Mclean Street and West Second Street with trespass.
12:02 a.m. Oct. 23. Rachel Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block West Second Street.
2:19 a.m. Oct. 23. Jessica Ann Spears, 38, of Sigourney, was charged at South Union Street and East Main Street with OWI.
3:25 a.m. Oct. 23. Challen Derek Garman, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
5:05 a.m. Oct. 23. Adam Chase Landmeier, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with OWI second offense.
5:05 a.m. Oct. 23. Richard Sosa-Garcia, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with assault causing bodily injury.
7:56 p.m. Oct. 23. Jennifer Dawn Snyder, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with disorderly conduct.
10:24 p.m. Sunday. Michael Dylan Thomas, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Street with violation of protective order.
No time given, Sunday. Brucelee Stephen, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Fourth Street with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
9:12 a.m. Monday. Nicole Lea Shull, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
9:45 a.m. Monday. Freddie Max Morrow Jr., 41, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of South Birch Street with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
2:54 p.m. Monday. Tasha Jo Reyes, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with public intoxication.
4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Keith William Davis Jr., 22, of Fremont, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with parole violation.
10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
1:48 p.m. Tuesday. Madison Rae Derby, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Vine Street and East Second Street with possession of methamphetamine, possession of contraband inside correctional facility, and public intoxication.
5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Paticia Buffington, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
5:11 p.m. Tuesday. Devante Dalvin Vos, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of North Fellows Avenue.
5:28 p.m. Tuesday. Zachary Lee Downing, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of probation violation.
5:35 p.m. Tuesday. Fnu Arrey Ndip Etta Ketchen, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Birch Street with public intoxication.
No time given, Tuesday. Zachary Paige Mallonee, 23, of Davenport, was charged in the 7900 block of South Highway 63 with driving while barred.
3:28 a.m. Wednesday. Kobey Dylan Durflinger, 20, of Eldon, was charged at South Madison Avenue and East Williams Street with OWI, possession or purchase of alcohol under legal age, and drunk driving revocation.
10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
11:27 a.m. Wednesday. Derek James Overturf, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with driving while barred.
6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with violation of no contact order.
9:29 p.m. Wednesday. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication, domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts.
11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Hammond Avenue with driving while barred.
9:12 a.m. Thursday. Todd Noel Vanskike, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
9:12 a.m. Thursday. Bonnie Charlene Cremer, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
10:15 a.m. Thursday. Terence Dean Hogg, 62, of Moulton, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
1:59 p.m. Thursday. Skyler Alex Lynch, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.
7:50 p.m. Thursday. John Edward Steinbach, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with failure to appear.
9:50 p.m. Thursday. Fleix Spaivy, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with drunk driving revocation.
Wapello Sheriff
8:49 p.m. Monday. Richard Driver, 47, of Albia, was arrested and charged at Leighton and Williams Streets, Ottumwa, with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
No time given, Monday. Michelle Kohrs, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear.
12:49 a.m. Wednesday. Jacob Lewis, 35, of Oskaloosa, was arrested and charged in the 200 block of West Second Steet, Ottumwa, with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:49 a.m. Wednesday. Melissa Brown, 43, of Oskaloosa, was arrested and charged in the 200 block of West Second Street, Ottumwa, with possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:09 p.m. Wednesday. Christopher Hale, 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Loomis and Lillian Streets, Ottumwa, with driving while barred.
No time given, Thursday. Skyler Lynch, 20, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
No time given, Thursday. Aaron Thomas, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
No time given, Friday. Richelle Davis, of Eddyville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief.
Centerville Police
3:50 p.m. Oct. 22. Tammy Jean Bradshaw, 51, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of East Oak Street, Centerville, with operating vehicle without owner's consent and driving under suspension.
10:17 p.m. Oct. 23. Mandy Kay Davis, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of East Oak Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
3:48 p.m. Thursday. Robert Michael Howie Jr., 43, of Princeton, Missouri, was arrested in the 300 block of East Oak Street, Centerville, with an out of county warrant.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:13 p.m. Tuesday. Deann Lynn Patterson, 53, of Exline, was charged at 260th Avenue and 540th Street, rural Appanoose, for driving while license denied/revoked for OWI.