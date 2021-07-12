Ottumwa Police
10:40 a.m. Friday. Demetri Nauvon McDonald, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
2 p.m. Friday. Jesse James Clawson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
4:15 p.m. Friday. Thomas Paul Wright, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
5:25 p.m. Friday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue.
10:08 p.m. Friday. Stephanie Marie Collins, 34, of Des Moines, was charged in the 300 block of Tindell Street with failure to appear.
No time given, Friday. Tyler Charles McDonough, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of Lynwood Avenue.
Midnight, Saturday. Jessica Ashley Davidson, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with OWI.
4:26 a.m. Saturday. Cody Allen Strode, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
9:40 a.m. Saturday. Thomas James Martin, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at Grant Street and Norris Street with drunk driving revocation.
11:14 a.m. Saturday. Chad Robert Houk, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street with violation of probation, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:45 p.m. Saturday. Steve Ronald Stephens, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with violation of no contact order.
7:26 a.m. Sunday. Lowa Lolin, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Third Street and North Marion Street with OWI and drunk driving revocation.
8:53 a.m. Sunday. Mark Allen Wilson, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue with OWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:43 a.m. Sunday. Rebecca Janette Hagen, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Davis Street with failure to appear.
11:36 a.m. Sunday. John Eliazar Quintana, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with violation of no contact order.
2:08 p.m. Sunday. Lee Alan Copeland, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Birch Street and Locust Street with failure to appear and driving while barred.
2:58 p.m. Sunday. Nicole Danielle Murphy, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Second Street.
6:55 p.m. Sunday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with two counts of revocation of pretrial release, stop sign violation, no proof of insurance and driving while barred.
7:42 p.m. Sunday. Keyen Lee Reynolds, 24, of Agency, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of West Main Street.