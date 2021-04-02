Ottumwa Fire
3:36 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicle collision at Main Street and Jefferson Street.
10:16 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation in the 500 block of Church Street.
10:38 a.m. Thursday. Mutual aid call for house fire in Eldon.
4:51 a.m. Friday. Trash fire on West Third Street.
Medical calls: 10:51 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 11:04 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 2:42 a.m. Thursday. East Court Street. 12:31 p.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 2:26 p.m. Thursday. Van Buren Avenue. 2:52 p.m. Thursday. North Ward Street. 4:37 p.m. Thursday. North Ward Street. 5:29 p.m. Thursday. Jefferson Street. 5:43 p.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 9:25 p.m. Thursday. Skyline Drive. 9:39 p.m. Thursday. West Park Avenue. 10:27 p.m. Thursday. North Cherry Street. 11:01 p.m. Thursday. West Main Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:30 a.m. Thursday. Malik J.R. Lewis, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with revocation of pretrial release.
5 a.m. Thursday. Tracy Wade Cottrell, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of possession of controlled substance and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
11:50 a.m. Thursday. Gary Micahel Padavich, 23, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 200 block of North Schuyler Street.
2:07 p.m. Thursday. Kandice Starcevic, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Davis Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:44 p.m. Thursday. Robert Maalon, Sachen, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of North Ferry Street.
6:12 p.m. Thursday. James Douglas Upton, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:50 p.m. Thursday. Tayler Lee Clawson, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with persons under legal age.
11:50 p.m. Thursday. Adrian Octavio Magana, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with persons under legal age.
11:50 p.m. Thursday. David Lee Morris, 20, of Fremont, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with persons under legal age.
Wapello Sheriff
6:31 p.m. Thursday. Thang Mang, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at Second Street and Forest with driving while barred and failure to have an interlocking ignition device.
3:19 p.m. Friday. Joshua Davidson, 42, of Ollie, was charged on Highway 34 with driving while barred, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Centerville Police
12:42 a.m. Friday. Bradley Allen Lahart, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of North Park Avenue with driving while barred.