Ottumwa Fire
5:56 p.m. Saturday. Fire investigation in the 300 block of N. Moore St.
11:06 p.m. Saturday. Fire investigation in the 700 block of S. Lillian St.
9:30 p.m. Sunday. Public service in the 800 block of Albia Road.
1:07 a.m. Monday. Structure fire in the 500 block of S. Fellows Ave.
12:23 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to Oakridge Road.
3:03 p.m. Monday. Structure fire in the 300 block of W. 6th St.
6:50 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of N. Ransom St.
6:50 a.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 300 block of W. 6th St.
12:31 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to E. Pennsylvania Ave.
1:57 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to N. Van Buren Ave.
Medical calls: 5:23 p.m. Friday. E. 2nd St. 10:48 p.m. Friday. S. Davis St. 12:24 a.m. Saturday. E. Main St. 1:09 a.m. Saturday. Greenwod Drive. 2:49 a.m. Saturday. S. Davis St. 3:33 a.m. Saturday. W. 2nd St. 8:38 a.m. Saturday. S. Fellows Ave. 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Theatre Drive. 3:07 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 6:20 p.m. Saturday. N. Quincy Ave. 6:43 p.m. Saturday. Steller Ave. 8:34 p.m. Saturday. Grandview Ave. 9:26 p.m. Saturday. N. Wapello St. 11:12 p.m. Saturday. Asberry Circle. 7:18 a.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 10:40 a.m. Sunday. Clayton St. 12:13 p.m. Sunday. Boone Ave. 1:47 p.m. Sunday. Steller Ave. 10:40 p.m. Sunday. W. 2nd St. 10:56 p.m. Sunday. W. 2nd St. 6:03 a.m. Monday. E. Rochester St. 7:35 a.m. Monday. E. Vine St. 9:55 a.m. Monday. Queen Anne Ave. 10:02 a.m. Monday. N. Ward St. 10:42 a.m. Monday. Pennsylvania Place. 11:08 a.m. Monday. Mowrey Ave. 12:18 p.m. Monday. Maryland Road. 1:41 p.m. Monday. N. Cooper Ave. 2:32 p.m. Monday. Crestview Drive. 2:45 p.m. Monday. Dewey St. and James St. 5:12 p.m. Monday. Hamilton St. 9:37 p.m. Monday. E. Division St. 3:29 a.m. Tuesday. N. Wapello St. 6:34 a.m. Tuesday. Pennsylvania Place. 9:29 a.m. Tuesday. Winchester Drive. 10:44 a.m. Tuesday. N. Ward St. 11:09 a.m. Tuesday. W. Finley Ave. 12:03 p.m. Tuesday. N. Benton St. 1:41 p.m. Tuesday. Wildwood Drive. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. N. Green St.
Ottumwa Police
No time given, Monday. Maria B. D. Bail, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of N. Cooper Ave. with assault causing bodily injury.
11:30 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. with second-degree harassment, trespassing and interference with official acts.
Noon, Monday. Ashton Mark Knipfer, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. 4th St. and N. Wapello St. with assault on certain occupations noninjury, interference with official acts and driving while revoked for OWI.
4:10 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of N. Quincy Ave. with fifth-degree theft.
7:55 p.m. Monday. Carlos Alberto Leon, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Union St. with interference with official acts and was served with a warrant.
10 p.m. Monday. Kevin Michael Ross, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of W. 2nd St.
10:27 p.m. Monday. John Joseph Smith, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Vanness Ave. with domestic assault simple.