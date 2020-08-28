Ottumwa Fire
8:42 p.m. Thursday. A car accident in the 900 block of E. Vine St.
7:36 a.m. Friday. Waste fire in the 1000 block of N. Quincy Ave.
Medical calls: 5:20 p.m. Thursday. W. Finley Ave. 6:02 p.m. Thursday. E. Vine St. 10:23 p.m. Thursday. E. 2nd St. 2:02 a.m. Friday. Mowrey Ave. 7:53 a.m. Friday. Clinton Ave. 11:01 a.m. Friday. Osage Drive. 11:09 a.m. Friday. Casa Blanca Lane. 11:13 a.m. Friday. S. Iowa Ave. 2:22 p.m. Friday. N. Ferry St.
Ottumwa Police
2:37 a.m. Thursday. Shawn William Ellis, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of S. Milner St. with public intoxication-drugs.
9 a.m. Thursday. Shannon Nicholas Knapp, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged with OWI, failure to control vehicle, no valid license, no proof of insurance and fraudulent registration.
9:51 a.m. Thursday. Carlus Kermitt Allman, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of W. 4th St. with failure to appear.
11:27 a.m. Thursday. Gary David Mooney, 45, of Eldon, was charged in the 1300 block of N. Court St. with probation violation.
8:53 p.m. Thursday. Diego Mateo Pedro, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Vine St. and E. Highway 34 with OWI, no valid insurance, no proof of insurance, striking fixtures, failure to control vehicle, lane usage and duty to stop.
Centerville Police
4:54 p.m. Thursday. Timothy Houston Moore, 25, of Centerville, was arrested in the 17500 block of Highway 5 with an out of county warrant.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 6:09 p.m. Thursday. S. Main St., Centerville. 6:44 p.m. Thursday. E. Cross St., Centerville.
