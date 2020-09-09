Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 3:57 p.m. Tuesday. Leighton Street. 4:31 p.m. Tuesday. South Madison Avenue. 4:41 p.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Brentwood Drive. 6 a.m. Wednesday. Ray Street. 8:11 a.m. Wednesday. East Williams Street. 12:22 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 12:44 p.m. Wednesday. North Jefferson Street.
Ottumwa Police
4:41 p.m. Tuesday. Robert James Wilson, 28, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1900 block of Venture Drive.
4:54 p.m. Tuesday. Jesse Cole Sparks, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with violation of a protective order.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with reckless use of fire.
8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Three juveniles were charged with person under legal age in the 1100 block of Wapello Street Extension.
10:07 p.m. Tuesday. Angel Autumn Leaf, 19, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 500 block of Chester Avenue.
Wapello Sheriff
2:10 p.m. Sept. 2. Kimmi Nelson, 22, of Fort Madison was arrested on an outstanding warrant for escape from custody.
11:12 a.m. Friday. Kaelin Meinders, 18, of Albia, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
7:12 p.m. Friday. Daniel Cook, 35, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of a no-contact order.
10:30 p.m. Friday. Sheryl Lemke-Shamy, 52, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 15500 block of Rock Bluff Road with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:30 p.m. Friday. Eric Morrow, 44, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 15500 block of Rock Bluff Road with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
9:01 p.m. Saturday. Patrick Mallonee, 60, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Webster and Portafield Streets with carrying weapons, no insurance, registration violation, no driver's license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, drug tax stamp violation, and possession with intent to deliver five grams or more of methamphetamine.
10:14 p.m. Saturday. Michael Bails, 36, of Centerville, was arrested and charged at South Milner Street and Hand Avenue in Ottumwa with driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
6 p.m. Sunday. Thomas Harnden, 50, of Eddyville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
4:54 p.m. Tuesday. Alek Smith, 28, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 200 block of South Schuyler Street in Ottumwa with driving while barred, carrying weapons and possession of stolen property.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
5:36 p.m. Tuesday. Car crash with injuries at 18th and East Walsh streets, Centerville.
8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Residential fire in the 1400 block of South 22nd Street, Centerville.
Medical calls: 6:22 a.m. Tuesday. East Bank Street, Centerville. 7:39 a.m. Tuesday. East Franklin Street, Centerville. 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. South Main Street, Centerville. 1:28 a.m. Wednesday. North Shamrock Lane, Centerville.