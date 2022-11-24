Ottumwa Police
1:26 p.m. Nov. 21. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the skate park with public intoxication.
8:11 p.m. Nov. 21. Jason Michael Almy, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:07 p.m. Nov. 21. Estak Eseuk, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Albany Street with OWI and duty to stop/damage to vehicle.
11:09 p.m. Nov. 21. Levi Patrick Bryan, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
12:09 a.m. Nov. 22. A juvenile was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and providing false identification information.
10:42 a.m. Nov. 22. Kyle Anthony Smith, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Steller Avenue with third-degree harassment.
Noon, Nov. 22. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue with assault, first-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
12:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Jayreen Samuel, 32, of Pleasant Hill, was charged in the 800 block of Richmond Avenue with third-degree theft.
3:01 p.m. Nov. 22. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Market Street with possession of controlled substance and public intoxication.
7:17 p.m. Nov. 22. A juvenile was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of Harvey Street.
8:45 p.m. Nov. 22. Aurelino U Martin, 19, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was charged in the 15000 block of Truman Street with first-degree burglary.
10:53 p.m. Nov. 22. Jaret Lee Thompson, 19, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue.
