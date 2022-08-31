Ottumwa Police
4:11 a.m. Aug. 25. Gabriela Martinez, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with providing false identification and driving while barred.
2:43 p.m. Aug. 25. Roy Elmer Sapp, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lee Avenue with failure to appear.
5:04 p.m. Aug. 25. Jedakyah Daniel Ponce, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Moore Street with second-degree theft and had pre-trial release revoked.
8:35 a.m. Aug. 26. Justin Leeroy Goodman, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Mcpherson Avenue with failure to appear.
12:11 p.m. Aug. 26. Jorge Rodriguez Nunez, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Main Street with no proof of insurance, failure to maintain registration and driving under suspension.
5:28 p.m. Aug. 26. Shawnna Lynn Fowler, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with public intoxication.
12:37 a.m. Aug. 27. Merson Aisek, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Ottumwa Street with public intoxication.
6:23 a.m. Aug. 27. Morden Joraur, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Pocahontas Street with domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow, domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, willful injury and providing false identification.
1:34 a.m. Aug. 28. Donovan Wintermote, 27, of Bloomfield, was charged at North Highway 63 and West Alta Vista Avenue with OWI second offense.
2:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Jorge Steward Patterson, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ash Street and Hackberry Street with OWI second offense, assault on persons in certain occupations and drunk driving revocation.
2:42 a.m. Aug. 28. Curtis Moore Berry, 38, of Fairfield, was charged at East Second Street and North Fellows Avenue with OWI.
3:35 a.m. Aug. 28. Brain Anjain, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ash Street and East Second Street with fifth-degree theft, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
4:06 a.m. Aug. 28. Alexzander Stanley Koch, 25, of Des Moines, was charged at North Court Street and North Washington Street with public intoxication.
6:45 a.m. Aug. 28. Fuji Titus, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street with assault causing bodily injury.
8:10 a.m. Aug. 28. Imari Marens, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with public intoxication.
12:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Douglass Barton Traul, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Golf Avenue with public intoxication.
2:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Rikkia Carlissa Starks, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Fourth Street with failure to appear.
4:04 p.m. Aug. 28. Hannah Rae C. Garber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
5:47 p.m. Aug. 28. Jesse Elisha Gardner, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with sex offender registry violation.
