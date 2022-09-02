Ottumwa Police
5:07 a.m. Aug. 29. Jamison Allyn Wyatt, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault causing bodily injury.
5:37 a.m. Aug. 29. Twor Robert, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Loomis Avenue with public intoxication.
10:25 a.m. Aug. 29. Nathan William Head, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
11:50 a.m. Aug. 29. Katie Renee Jennings, 27, of Eldon, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
12:45 p.m. Aug. 29. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault.
1 p.m. Aug. 29. Three juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
1:20 p.m. Aug. 29. Jeffrey Ryan Bedner, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with failure to appear.
3:20 p.m. Aug. 29. Mona Rae Hesler, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Finley Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
7:21 p.m. Aug. 29. Jay Dean Mcintosh, 33, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
11:19 p.m. Aug. 29. Justin Leeroy Goodman, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
11:19 p.m. Aug. 29. Joshua David Walls, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
9:15 a.m. Aug. 30. Trey Eugene King, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
2:33 p.m. Aug. 30. Cain Edward Connelly, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue.
2:33 p.m. Aug. 30. Darrell Cornell Lewis, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
8:02 p.m. Aug. 30. Brandon J. Victor, 29, of Hamilton, was charged at North Jefferson Street with public intoxication.
9:18 p.m. Aug. 30. Michael Hollingsworth, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Finley Avenue with domestic abuse assault and violation of no contact order.
No time given, Aug. 30. Ashley Nicole Sly, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Harrod Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
No time given, Aug. 30. Hillary Marie Handling, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of North Ransom Street.
4:36 p.m. Aug. 31. Joshua James Cook, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
8:12 p.m. Aug. 31. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of East Third Street with interference with official acts and harassment of public official.
8:12 p.m. Aug. 31. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of East Third Street with interference with official acts.
No time given, Aug. 31. Angela Kristine Sprouse, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:28 a.m. Sept. 1. Angela Kristine Sprouse, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
9:10 a.m. Sept. 1. Shane Eugene Heckethorn, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault while displaying dangerous weapon.
9:29 a.m. Sept. 1. Jason Timothy Clawson, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
9:39 a.m. Sept. 1. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault.
10:17 a.m. Sept. 1. Trenton John Smith, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:27 a.m. Sept. 1. Clint Matthew Smith, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with third-degree theft, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:30 p.m. Sept. 1. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
5:32 p.m. Sept. 1. Charles Edward Eaton, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of West Williams Street with OWI second offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.