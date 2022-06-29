Ottumwa Police
2:45 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of West Williams Street with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card.
11 a.m. Monday. Troy Leroy Osborne, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault and willful injury.
3 p.m. Monday. Michael Edward Diedrick, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged with violation of protective order, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
7:49 p.m. Monday. Kellen Michael Crowder, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fifth Street and North Washington Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
1:30 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 900 block of Boone Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
9:08 a.m. Tuesday. David Richard Parson IV, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Mowrey Avenue with fifth-degree theft and driving under suspension.
5:14 p.m. Tuesday. Rasky Kosy, 19, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
8:55 p.m. Tuesday. Sesar Napoles, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Elm Street with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:34 p.m. Tuesday. Randy Harold Owen, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer with first-degree harassment.
No time given, Tuesday. Jesus Alvarez Jr., 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Benton Street with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of North Benton Street with fifth-degree theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.