Ottumwa Police
10:10 a.m. Monday. Tyler Jacob Lundy, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with assault causing bodily injury.
8:40 p.m. Monday. Terra Dawn McPheter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with drunk driving revocation.
9:01 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with disorderly conduct.
9:01 p.m. Monday. Cheyenne Nicole Wood, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with disorderly conduct.
10:55 p.m. Monday. Charles David Hannan, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Second Street with sex offender registry.
9:33 a.m. Tuesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Kurt Lane Brumbaugh, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Merrouge Avenue with failure to appear and violation of probation.
1:32 p.m. Tuesday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Merrouge Avenue with violation of probation.
7:44 p.m. Tuesday. Stephen Craig Johnson, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Van Buren Street with driving while barred.
Wapello Sheriff
Dec. 29. Jeffery Feehan, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, and third-degree burglary.
Dec. 30. Alexandrea Willey, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Dec. 30. Michaella Brandt, 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for fifth-degree theft and credit card fraud.
Dec. 31. Bryan McCloud, 39, of Oskaloosa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, and possession of contraband inside a correctional institution.
Dec. 31. Bryan Hacker, 42, of Oskaloosa, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Dec. 31. William Edward Brown, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with trespass and second-degree burglary.
Jan. 1. Skyler Coronado, 20, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with person under legal age, attempted burglary, driving under suspension, assault on peace officer, second-degree theft, harassment and OWI.
Jan. 2. Jack Butler, 30, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:42 p.m. Dec. 31. Paula Susan Draper, 40, of Plano, was charged in the 2000 block of 296th Avenue, Udell, with contempt.
10:54 p.m. Dec. 31. Brittany Marie Zemo, 33, of Centerville, was charged at Fourth Street and East Main Street, Mystic, with OWI third offense, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.