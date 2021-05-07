Ottumwa Fire
8:35 p.m. Wednesday. Structure fire in the 400 block of North Court Street.
12:09 p.m. Thursday. Gas leak at Clay Street and Main Street.
4:41 p.m. Thursday. Fire alarm on East Maple Avenue.
8:36 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint on Silk Avenue.
11:53 p.m. Thursday. False alarm on East Williams Street.
7:27 a.m. Friday. Vehicle collision at Church Street and Richmond Avenue.
1:02 p.m. Friday. Public service on South Willard Street.
Medical calls: 3:44 p.m. Wednesday. West Keota Street. 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Camille Street. 9:37 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 9:54 p.m. Wednesday. South Ward Street. 8:28 a.m. Thursday. South Market Street. 1:59 p.m. Thursday. East Plum Street. 2:51 p.m. Thursday. North Weller Street. 4:15 p.m. Thursday. South Ash Street. 6:36 p.m. Thursday. Queen Anne Avenue. 8:39 a.m. Friday. Alta Vista Avenue. 10:20 a.m. Friday. South Market Street. 11:31 a.m. Friday. East Rochester Road. 12:44 p.m. Friday. East Rochester Road. 2:08 p.m. Friday. Richmond Avenue. 2:48 p.m. Friday. West Keota Street.
Ottumwa Police
2 a.m. Wednesday. Lucas Anthony Krogmeier, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
9:05 a.m. Wednesday. Eliza Marie Davis, 24, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
10:25 a.m. Wednesday. Kory James Moegenburg, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
11:51 a.m. Wednesday. Roy Andrew Heartley, 56, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
12:09 p.m. Wednesday. Gregory Shane Sly, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Moore Street with interference with official acts.
5:31 p.m. Wednesday. Wilfredo Alvarez III, 32, of Fairfield, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree burglary, second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree harassment.
6:38 p.m. Wednesday. Rachel Ann Johnson, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with shoplifting.
10:16 p.m. Wednesday. Cory Lee Thompson, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Marion Street with violation of protective order.
1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Anthony Brown Crump, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Skyline Drive with interference with official acts and was served a warrant.
12:20 a.m. Thursday. Erica Lakresha Ditzman, 31, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 700 block of North Fellows Avenue.
1:35 a.m. Thursday. Roberto Escobar Mercado, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Milner Street with OWI.
2:47 a.m. Thursday. Jarule Marrero, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Milner Street and Richmond Avenue with assault causing serious injury.
9:24 a.m. Thursday. Jamie Michael Sanford, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at Birchwood Drive and Birchwood Heights with driving while barred.
10 a.m. Thursday. Trevor Lee Pilcher, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
2 p.m. Thursday. Four Simauo, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with assault.
2:45 p.m. Thursday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Court Street with driving while barred.
5:12 p.m. Thursday. Robert Alan Large III, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Hancock Street with two counts of failure to appear.
6:23 p.m. Thursday. Zachary Michael McElroy, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Mclean Street with OWI and public intoxication.
10:50 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief, and was served with a warrant.
No time given, Thursday. Duncan Laronzo Bright, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with possession of controlled substance, third-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Thursday. Anthony Carvel Hendrix, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North McLean Street with providing false identification and was served with two warrants.
Centerville Police
1:20 p.m. April 30. Claude Alexander Breese, 28, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of South 20th Street, Centerville, with third-degree attempted burglary.
5:32 p.m. Tuesday. Shannah Rae Bankson, 32, of Centerville, was charged in the 1600 block of South 21st Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
9:51 p.m. April 29. Mandy Kay Davis, 49, of Albia, was charged in the 21500 block of Highway J46 with trespass and OWI third offense.
7:27 p.m. April 30. A juvenile was charged at the Centerville Law Center with OWI.
4:11 a.m. Sunday. William Howard Topp, 65, of Melrose, was charged in the 19000 block of Highway J18, Moravia, with OWI.
7:30 p.m. Monday. Sidney Jason Rose, 43, of Mystic, was charged in the 400 block of North Lodwick Street East, Mystic, with allowing dog to run loose.
3:44 p.m. Monday. Tommy John Day, 38, of Seymour, was charged in the 14000 block of Highway 2, Plano, with failure to appear.
5:25 p.m. Monday. Mitchell Jay Brink, 29, of Worthington, Minnesota, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
10:50 p.m. Tuesday. James Cortlin Graham, 46, of Albia, was charged in the 200 block of South Drake Avenue, Centerville, with driving while barred.
3:52 p.m. Wednesday. Roy Andrew Heartley, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of probation.