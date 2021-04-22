Ottumwa Fire
9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Public education on Emma Street.
7:51 p.m. Wednesday. False alarm at Mary and Milner Streets.
7:18 a.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to West Williams Street.
11:44 a.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to Wildwood Drive.
Medical calls: 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Clayton Street. 7:59 p.m. Wednesday. East Main Street. 8:23 p.m. Wednesday. Swartz Drive. 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Swanson Avenue. 11:21 p.m. Wednesday. East Second Street. 4:57 a.m. Thursday. Swanson Avenue. 9:47 a.m. Thursday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 11:35 a.m. Thursday. Oak Ridge Road. 1:12 p.m. Thursday. Ray Street. 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Merrouge Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:34 a.m. Wednesday. Zachary Earl Brain, 32, of Hedrick, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
12:34 a.m. Wednesday. Arielle Dawn Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct.
3:46 a.m. Wednesday. Amy Sherall Maxwell, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Terra Dawn McPheter, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Sheridan Avenue with violation of no contact order.
12:11 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
2:54 p.m. Wednesday. Alek James Smith, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of Center Avenue.
3:48 p.m. Wednesday. Bennie Paul Owens Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at North Weller Street and Garfield Street.
9:34 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Robert Fenner, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with carrying weapons and driving under suspension.
9:49 p.m. Wednesday. Cassara Renee Renken, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Taft Circle with assault.