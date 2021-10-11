Ottumwa Police
8:55 p.m. Wednesday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ransom Street with failure to appear and was served with two warrants.
8:39 a.m. Thursday. Andre La Brone Smith, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with four counts of probation violation.
1:51 p.m. Thursday. Amy Sue Buenrostro-Rivas, 46, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 300 block of North High Street with fifth-degree theft.
5:07 p.m. Thursday. Vallon Dalrae Leaf, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of probation violation.
6:44 p.m. Thursday. William Joseph Hill, 45, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 300 block of Randolph Street.
11:25 p.m. Thursday. Tommy Lee Spicer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with two counts of violation of protective order.
12:40 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of South Ward Street with OWI and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
12:40 a.m. Friday. Randy Lojan, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300. block of South Ward Street with OWI, no valid license and no proof of insurance.
9:06 a.m. Friday. Agnes R. Nino, 41, of Ottumwa, was arrested on a warrant to appear as material witness in the 200 block of South Ward Street.
9:45 a.m. Friday. Cleave Erickson, 19, of Stockport, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of East Second Street.
4:40 p.m. Friday. Allison Ashley Page Fears, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Birch Street with three counts of third-degree burglary and was served with two warrants.
6:58 p.m. Friday. Jacob Andrew Barnett, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with parole violation.
12:40 a.m. Saturday. Emmanuel Lopez, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
12:40 a.m. Saturday. Pablo Amador Monroy, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.
3:50 a.m. Saturday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with violation of no contact order.
4:42 a.m. Saturday. Kandyce James Fellows, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Market STreet with OWI and failure to properly use headlights.
10:21 a.m. Saturday. William Edward Brown, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Lillian Street with domestic abuse, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts and going armed with intent.
11:34 p.m. Saturday. Christopher Blankenship, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief and drunk driving revocation.
12:58 a.m. Sunday. Clifford Earl Vance, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Third Street and North Washington Street with OWI and possession of controlled substance.
1:13 a.m. Sunday. Emmanuel Lopez, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
1:13 a.m. Sunday. Dominick Michael Morris, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with person under legal age.
3:54 a.m. Sunday. Desmond Atud Chick, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Court Street with public intoxication and domestic abuse assault.
5:26 a.m. Sunday. Mark Edward Wabasha, 51, of Des Moines, was charged in the 1300 block of Plum Street with driving while barred.
10:20 a.m. Sunday. Michael Christopher Thordarson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
11:05 a.m. Sunday. Brandon Michael Mundell, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Appanoose Street with domestic abuse assault.
5:13 p.m. Sunday. Tanya Lynn Hancock, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Willard Street with harassment of public officers and public intoxication.
9:27 p.m. Sunday. Loe Say, 38, of Des Moines, was charged at Chester Avenue and North Ferry Street with OWI.
9:48 p.m. Sunday. Maria Storm Hundley, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Alta Vista with domestic abuse assault.
Wapello Sheriff
3:29 p.m. Sunday. Hannah Garber, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation without registration.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:58 p.m. Oct. 5. A juvenile was charged in the 900 block of Deborah Street, Moravia, with fifth-degree theft.
10:19 p.m. Friday. Rex Allen Clark, 69, of Centerville, was charged in the 19300 block of Highway J46, Centerville, with OWI.
2:18 a.m. Saturday. Jeremy Daniel Doggett, 38, of Centerville, was charged in the 1900 block of South 18th Street, Centerville, with OWI.
4:05 a.m. Saturday. Russell Thomas Clark, 38, of Mystic, was charged in the 300 block of North 1st Street, Mystic, with fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
3:04 a.m. Sunday. Kelsey Dawn Stevens, 34, of Centerville, was charged at 18th Street and East Wall Street with OWI second offense.