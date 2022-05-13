Ottumwa Police
7 a.m. Wednesday. Joshua Mark Cowger, 30, of Oskaloosa, was charged at Highway 34 and Trail Tunnel with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7 a.m. Wednesday. Angel Autumn Leaf, 20, of Ottumwa, with unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:15 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
3:38 p.m. Wednesday. Davit Jimmy Otto, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Mary Street with public intoxication.
3:54 p.m. Wednesday. Isaiah Landry Smith, 32, of Albia, was served with a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
9:04 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Anthony Nulph, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with conspiracy to commit aggravated misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:34 p.m. Wednesday. Jody Ann Kulp, 36, of Eddyville, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with OWI.
3:13 a.m. Thursday. Damian Wayne Barndt, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:29 a.m. Thursday. Culsiana Comstock, 19, of Hedrick, was served with three warrants in the 900 block of East Second Street.
5:17 p.m. Thursday. Marcos Curiel Navarro, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
7:04 p.m. Thursday. Toni Lee Sharp, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with discarding solid waste.
7:42 p.m. Thursday. Kaylee Lynn Jones, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with third-degree theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:42 p.m. Thursday. Andrew Stephen Tucker, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with fourth-degree theft and third-degree theft, and was served with two warrants.
7:42 p.m. Thursday. Blake Tyler Cassatt, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue.
Wapello Sheriff
May 12. Cameron Thomas, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
May 12. Drake Steinbach, 25, of Ottumwa, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for violation of probation.
Centerville Police
10:30 a.m. Thursday. Phillip Michael Rhoades, 43, of Centerville, was charged in the 1500 block of South 20th Street, Centerville, with three counts of contempt and driving while barred.
11:32 a.m. Thursday. Cole Jaye O'Leary-Thudium, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South 20th Street, Centerville, with driving while barred.