Ottumwa Fire
5:38 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 1300 block of Albia Road.
2 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in the 200 block of North Hancock Street.
2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in the 200 block of North Hancock Street.
Medical calls: 2:32 p.m. Tuesday. South Milner Street. 3:14 p.m. Tuesday. Crestview Avenue. 4:04 p.m. Tuesday. Lillian Street. 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. East Main Street. 9:11 a.m. Wednesday. Oak Street. 12:08 p.m. Wednesday. South Ransom Avenue. 1:42 p.m. Wednesday. East Manning Avenue. 2:06 p.m. Wednesday. South Market Street. 2:42 p.m. Wednesday. Queen Anne Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
4 a.m. Tuesday. Tosan Santier, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
6:06 p.m. Tuesday. Davida Sue Chickering, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with child endangerment.
6:33 p.m. Tuesday. Michael M. Christensen, 58, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
Appanoose Sheriff
10:02 p.m. Monday. Jonathan Richard Mathews, 48, of Centerville, was charged in the 15000 block of Highway 5 near Moravia with OWI first offense.