Ottumwa Fire
6:10 p.m. Friday. False alarm in the 1300 block of Orchard Street.
9:38 p.m. Friday. Car accident on Ferry Street Extension.
12:44 a.m. Saturday. False alarm in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue.
12:30 a.m. Sunday. Structure fire in the 400 block of Chester Avenue.
Medical calls: 4:19 p.m. Friday. Lee Avenue. 4:57 p.m. Friday. South Webster Street. 9:10 p.m. Friday. Locust Street. 2:30 a.m. Saturday. East Park Avenue. 5:20 a.m. Saturday. Kenwood Street. 10 a.m. Saturday. Randolph Street. 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Church Street. 1:34 p.m. Saturday. Highways 34 and 63. 4:01 p.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 4:07 p.m. Saturday. North McLean Street. 5:13 p.m. Saturday. North Sheridan Avenue. 9:02 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 10:01 p.m. Saturday. Wabash Avenue. 9:57 a.m. Sunday. Osceola Street. 12:48 p.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 1:06 p.m. Sunday. West Keota Street. 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Asbury Circle. 6:34 p.m. Sunday. Chester Avenue. 10:38 p.m. Sunday. South Union Street. 10:54 p.m. Sunday. Sheridan and Wabash avenues. 8:30 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 8:41 a.m. Monday. North Green Street. 11:48 a.m. Monday. Burrhus Avenue. 12:38 p.m. Monday. Burns Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:20 a.m. Friday. Tanner Joe Breese, 26, of Ottumwa, was charge at South Weller and East Mary streets with driving under suspension, OWI second offense and possession of controlled substance.
3:58 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Clinton Avenue with willful injury.
3:58 a.m. Friday. Lucas Edward Simmers, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Clinton Avenue with willful injury.
8:12 a.m. Friday. Zackary Steven Williams, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with probation violation.
11:16 a.m. Friday. Damion Kauffold, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with forgery.
11:43 a.m. Friday. Dustin Eugene Surber, 21, of, Fairfield, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving while barred, no proof of insurance, failure to control vehicle and hit and run.
11:55 a.m. Friday. Amber Dawn Ferns, 32, of Oskaloosa, was served a warrant in the 200 block of North Sheridan Avenue.
1:38 p.m. Friday. Jacob Daniel Sullivan, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Tindell Street with failure to appear.
3:18 p.m. Friday. Jonathan Joe McFarland, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street.
3:51 p.m. Friday. Eric Christopher Weil, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with drunk driving revocation, malicious prosecution, and interference with official acts.
4:58 p.m. Friday. Garrett Richard Gordon, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Gray Street with probation violation.
5:22 p.m. Friday. David Logan Eakins, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with failure to appear.
5:45 p.m. Friday. Verl Edward Lewis Briley, 26, was charged in the 600 block of Richmond Avenue with interference with official acts and escape.
6:26 p.m. Friday. Ryan Michael McNulty, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
6:26 p.m. Friday. Esteban Perez Jr., 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
6:44 p.m. Friday. Angelica Marie Smith, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:15 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Jean Harbour, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive.
12:28 a.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with OWI first offense.
9:32 a.m. Saturday. Alisha Rose White, 37, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of Bardell Street with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and no SR22 insurance. A warrant was also served.
10:15 a.m. Saturday. Taylor Adrian Gerths, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with probation violation.
1:18 p.m. Saturday. Gary David Mooney Jr., 45, of Eldon, was charged at East Highway 34 and Roemer Avenue with driving while barred.
3:19 p.m. Saturday. Ernest Franklin Leaf Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
4 p.m. Saturday. Nancy Yesenia Cruz, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:05 p.m. Saturday. Trace Allen Dyer, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Ward Street and East Finley Avenue with driving while barred.
9:30 p.m. Saturday. Sarah Elizabeth Merchant, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
2:16 a.m. Sunday. Jessilynn Nicole Link, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and S. Cherry St. with OWI second offense.
3:07 a.m. Sunday. Zakary Joseph Price, 24, of Eddyville, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with OWI first offense.
9:58 a.m. Sunday. Allan Joseph Wright, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Carlisle Street with two counts of failure to appear. A warrant was also served.
10:30 a.m. Sunday. James Allen Basham, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with four counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree attempted burglary from a vehicle, four counts of burglary from motor vehicle, three counts of probation violation, interference with official acts, and failure to appear.
12:15 p.m. Sunday. Sunny Namelo, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with fifth-degree theft and public intoxication.
7:30 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged in the 600 block of East Vine Street with providing false identification and malicious prosecution.
Centerville Police
12:28 p.m. Sunday. Timothy Charles Brown, 51, of Centerville, was arrested in the 500 block of South 17th Street, Centerville, for an out of county warrant.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 6:47 p.m. Sunday. North Park Avenue, Centerville. 8:54 p.m. Sunday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 12:41 a.m. Monday. South 16th Street, Centerville.