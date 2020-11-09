Ottumwa Fire
4:08 p.m. Friday. Canceled en route to 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
11:10 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of North Johnson Avenue.
1:53 a.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 1400 block of Albia Road.
2:58 a.m. Saturday. Fire at Jefferson and Anna streets.
3:05 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 200 block of Appanoose Street.
4:37 a.m. Sunday. Fire alarm in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue.
9:02 a.m. Sunday. Fire alarm investigation in the 500 block of South Ferry Street.
1:20 p.m. Sunday. Smoke detector investigation in the 100 block of North Davis Street.
9:16 p.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
10:54 p.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue.
6:49 a.m. Monday. Canceled en route to 500 block of Indian Trail Road.
8:29 a.m. Monday. Canceled on scene in the 1300 block of Steller Avenue.
Medical calls: 5:29 p.m. Friday. North Davis Street. 8:15 p.m. Friday. West Finley Avenue. 9:32 p.m. Friday. North Adella Street. 9:37 p.m. Friday. West Second Street. 11:41 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 4:18 a.m. Saturday. West Woodland Avenue 6:38 a.m. Saturday. Chester Avenue. 8:36 a.m. Saturday. Clinton Avenue. 11:42 a.m. Saturday. Gateway Drive. 1:18 p.m. Saturday. West Fourth Street. 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Osage Drive. 3:24 p.m. Saturday. Chester Avenue. 4:10 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 6:08 p.m. Saturday. North Johnson Avenue. 10:50 p.m. Saturday. East Williams Street. 12:15 a.m. Sunday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 12:59 a.m. Sunday. West Williams Street. 6:18 a.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 6:47 a.m. Sunday. Chester Avenue. 11:39 a.m. Sunday. West Keota Street. 11:47 a.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 12:17 p.m. Sunday. Vernon Street. 1:24 p.m. Sunday. North Fellows Avenue. 1:51 p.m. Sunday. East Second Street. 5:07 p.m. Sunday. South Davis Street. 6:43 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 7:45 p.m. Sunday. East Mary Street. 10:03 p.m. Sunday. Milner Street. 10:46 p.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 8:16 a.m. Monday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 9:05 a.m. Monday. South Quincy Avenue. 10:41 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 11:10 a.m. Monday. North Court Street. 11:36 a.m. Monday. North Court Street. 12:39 p.m. Monday. Wabash Avenue. 1:57 p.m. Monday. West Finley Avenue. 2:28 p.m. Monday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 2:30 p.m. Monday. North Hancock Street.
Ottumwa Police
9:30 a.m. Friday. Tino T. Wasan, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
11:35 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree theft.
2:01 p.m. Friday. Matthew Lee Lenger, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Mclean Street with burglary.
9:56 a.m. Saturday. Austin Lee Wheatly, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
11:11 a.m. Saturday. Diego Mateo Pedro, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church and Myrtle streets with drunk driving revocation.
12:52 p.m. Saturday. Cameron Dwayne Babcock, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with driving while barred.
3:15 p.m. Saturday. Leah Marcelle Ehret, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Appanoose Street with offensive burning.
4:50 p.m. Saturday. Rond Deann Smith, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:30 p.m. Saturday. Kristina Lynn Salisbury, 55, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 800 block of Albia Road.
9:24 p.m. Saturday. Danielle Marie Douglass, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
9:24 p.m. Saturday. Andrew Stephen Tucker, 26, of Bloomfield, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with driving while barred.
No time given, Sunday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with two counts of probation violation.
1:49 a.m Sunday. David Logan Eakins, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Center Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
9:36 a.m. Sunday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner St. and Portafield streets with fifth-degree theft.
3:10 p.m. Sunday. Douglas Raymond Spurgeon, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with second-degree criminal mischief and was served with a warrant.
4:34 p.m. Sunday. Brenda Louise Sampson, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with dependant adult abuse.
7:56 p.m. Sunday. Travis David Hill, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with trespass.
8:16 p.m. Sunday. Lance Daryn Wild, 43, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with false imprisonment, trespass, and public intoxication.
10:20 p.m. Sunday. Charles Michael, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of West Second Street with interference with official acts and OWI first offense.
Wapello Sheriff
3:09 p.m. Nov. 2. Joshua Delacruz, 44, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of parole and absence from custody.
3:28 p.m. Nov. 2. Trace Dyer, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 500 block of South Madison Avenue with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:06 p.m. Nov. 2. William Brown, 58, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of parole.
10:15 a.m. Nov. 3. Stephyne Stewart, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on Eddyville Road in Ottumwa with driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
4:13 p.m. Nov. 3. Dennis Nicholson, 21, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for four counts of failure to appear.
4:51 p.m. Nov. 3. Ian Mourton, 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first-degree burglary.
3:01 p.m. Wednesday. Scott Puffinbarger, 29, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on 90th Street in Ottumwa with driving under suspension.
5:28 p.m. Friday. Roger Williams Jr., 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to maintain control.
6:04 p.m. Friday. Lucas Parson, 42, of Beacon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic abuse.
12:09 p.m. Saturday. Waylan Goodard, 22, of Ottumwa, was arrested at charged in the 11000 block of Rabbit Run Road in Ottumwa with domestic abuse.
Centerville Police
9:11 a.m. Wednesday. Michelle Diane Adams, 31, of Mystic, was charged in the 900 block of South Drake Avenue with fifth-degree fraudulent practices.
9:22 a.m. Wednesday. Darrell Edward Elmer Cosgrove, 35, of Albia, was arrested in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street with an out-of-county warrant.
Appanoose Sheriff
1:52 p.m. Friday. Jesse Ted Johnson, 28, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with revocation of pre-trial release.