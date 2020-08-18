Ottumwa Fire
1:41 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to 900 block of East Main Street.
2:24 p.m. Monday. Carbon dioxide check in the 100 block of South Webster Street.
3:57 p.m. Monday. Grass fire in the 100 block of South Union Street.
10:35 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of South Milner Street.
12:49 a.m. Tuesday. Carbon dioxide alarm in the 1900 block of Albia Road.
12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation on Cambridge Court.
2:07 p.m. Tuesday. False alarm in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
2:46 p.m. Tuesday. Odor investigation in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue.
2:55 p.m. Tuesday. False alarm in the 1200 block of East Second Street.
Medical calls: 1:57 p.m. Monday. Clinton Avenue. 10:29 p.m. Monday. East Manning Avenue. 2:32 a.m. Tuesday. Greenwood Drive and Osceola Street. 4:32 a.m. Tuesday. North Fifth Street. 7:32 a.m. Tuesday. East Maple Avenue. 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. West Finley Avenue. 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 1:57 p.m. Tuesday. East Mary Street.
Ottumwa Police
3:11 a.m. Monday. Dyre Dionte Dean, 31, of Mt. Pleasant, was charged at Church and North Weller streets with OWI.
3:17 a.m. Monday. Khup Man Cing, 44, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 600 block of East Vine Street.
10:59 a.m. Monday. Allen Michael White, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with possession of controlled substance.
12:42 p.m. Monday. Carlos Velasco Mendez, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with driving under suspension and no SR-22 insurance.
2:28 p.m. Monday. Andrew Stephen Tucker, 26, of Keosauqua, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with failure to appear and fifth-degree theft.
4:05 p.m. Monday. Dale Joe Clark, 53, of Keota, was charged in the 800 block of Hayne Street with driving while barred and fraudulent registration.
Centerville Police
8:50 a.m. Monday. Scott Carter Wells, 49, of Centerville, was arrested in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street for an out of county warrant.
5:12 p.m. Monday. Tanner Shepherd Rash, 34, of Centerville, was arrested at the Centerville Law Center for an out of county warrant.
Appanoose Sheriff
7:21 p.m. Saturday. Pamela Sue Kerchner, 63, of Rathbun, was charged in the 21000 block of Marina Place in Moravia with OWI first offense.
2:55 a.m. Sunday. Nicholas Dean Lane, 19, of Centerville, was charged in the 16000 block of Highway 2 near Centerville with OWI first offense.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
2:24 p.m. Sunday. Car accident with injuries 12000 block of Highway 5.
Medical calls: 5:06 p.m. Sunday. 260th Avenue, Centerville. 1:16 p.m. Sunday. 331st Avenue, Unionville. 5:30 p.m. Monday. South 15th Street, Centerville. 5:37 p.m. Monday. Highway J18, Moravia. 9 p.m. Monday. North 12th Street, Centerville.
Moravia Fire
Moulton Fire and Ambulance
Medical calls: 7:12 a.m. Sunday. East Seventh Street, Moulton. 1:16 p.m. Sunday. 331st Avenue, Unionville. 2:24 p.m. Sunday. 535th Street, Moulton.