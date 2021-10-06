Ottumwa Police
1:30 a.m. Monday. Heather Ann Larue, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fifth Street and North Market Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
1:24 p.m. Monday. Alexandria Dawn Grubb, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and Allison Avenue with fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:24 p.m. Monday. Zachary Lynn Schafer, 23, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at Chester Avenue and Allison Avenue.
1:45 p.m. Monday. Lance Daryn Wild, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Walnut Avenue with fifth-degree theft and public intoxication.
2:53 p.m. Monday. Shakyria Johnston, 32, of Eddyville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
5:02 p.m. Monday. Two juveniles were charged at the Wapello County Jail with willful injury.
11 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Allen Coram, 31, of Newton, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
1:35 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 800 block of Chester Avenue with assault.
4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Coleena Marie Sparks, 30, of Ottumwa, was serve with a warrant in the 1900 block of East Main Street.
6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Amanda Dawn Warner, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft.
10 p.m. Tuesday. Amy Jesenia Ochoa, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.
10 p.m. Tuesday. Aurora Cataleya Ochoa, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.
Wapello Sheriff
No time given, Oct. 2. Todd Sexton, 43, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of contraband in a correctional facility.
No time given, Oct. 3. Siearre Smith, 31, of Agency, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension.
No time given, Tuesday. Michael Johnson, 43, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for no driver's license, willful injury, domestic abuse, assault, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, leaving scene of accident and striking fixtures on a highway.