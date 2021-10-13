Ottumwa Police
3:10 a.m. Monday. Joshua Lynn Shaull, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Van Buren Avenue with driving while barred.
3:21 a.m. Monday. Jeremy Castillo, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at Meadow and Fourth Street with OWI, driving on wrong side of roadway, no valid license and open container.
7 a.m. Monday. Amy Anne Hill, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of no contact order.
7:45 p.m. Monday. Bradley Dale Edgington, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue with assault causing bodily injury.
1:55 p.m. Monday. Michael Owen Drake, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Highway 34 and South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
No time given, Monday. Jesse Cole Sparks, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree criminal mischief.
11:23 a.m. Tuesday. Robert Thomas Andrews, 41, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
3 p.m. Tuesday. Cheyenne Rose Meyer, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree theft.
3:03 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Allen Coram, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with violation of no contact order.
3:05 p.m. Tuesday. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Iowa Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Wapello Sheriff
No time given, Monday. Isaiah Smith, 31, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for pretrial violation.
No time given, Monday. Jordan Breeding, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
No time given, Tuesday. Cheyenne Meyer, 22, of Mitchelville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree theft.
No time given, Tuesday. Adam Stanzel, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged with carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Tuesday. Kenneth Smalley, 31, of Bloomfield, was charged with public intoxication.
No time given, Tuesday. Dakota Ehret, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Centerville Police
9:27 a.m. Monday. Jesse Lee Myers, 39, of Centerville, was arrested for an out of county warrant in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville.