Ottumwa Fire
3:57 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to the 100 block of West Finley Avenue.
4:46 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
7:54 p.m. Tuesday. Sprinkler activation in the 100 block of East Second Street.
320 a.m. Wednesday. Fire alarm in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
9:23 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation in the 700 block of Gateway Drive.
Medical calls: 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 6:34 p.m. Tuesday. Tuttle Street. 6:47 p.m. Tuesday. McLean Street. 7:27 p.m. Tuesday. Swanson Avenue. 8:56 a.m. Wednesday. East Main Street. 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. West Finley Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
7 a.m. Tuesday. Randy Allen Bennet Jr., 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with driving while barred.
11:37 a.m. Tuesday. Jesse James Clawson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Summit Street with revocation of pretrial release.
3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Lee Raft Jr., 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Taft Avenue and West Fourth Street with driving while barred.
3:48 p.m. Tuesday. James Henry Davis, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Highway 63 with driving while barred.
4:16 p.m. Tuesday. Donald Eugene Schermerhorn, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
5 p.m. Tuesday. Derek Wayne Lankford, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
11:51 p.m. Tuesday. Kahliyah Anderson, 18, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and providing false identification.
11:51 p.m. Tuesday. Shiggo Mastay Shadin, 21, of Des Moines, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:51 p.m. Tuesday. Malama Toure, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.