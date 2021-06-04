Ottumwa Fire
12:36 a.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in 1100 block of Orchard Street.
Medical calls: 2:52 p.m. Thursday. Camille Street. 3:05 p.m. Thursday. East Rochester Road. 4:09 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 5:18 p.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 9:05 p.m. Thursday. West Mary Street. 8:26 a.m. Friday. Greenwood Drive. 10:45 a.m. Friday. Quincy Avenue. 11:50 a.m. Friday. North Van Buren Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1:44 a.m. Thursday. Cory Dwaine Dodd, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with third-degree theft and was served with a warrant.
2:40 a.m. Thursday. Danyelle Marie-Elizabeth Corder, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:22 a.m. Thursday. Paul Francis Kennedy, 65, of Bloomfield, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
11:15 a.m. Thursday. James Robert Nichols Jr., 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with striking an unattended vehicle, OWI and no proof insurance.
8:13 p.m. Thursday. Kandice Lee Starcevic, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Park Avenue with two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of methamphetamine.
10:12 p.m. Thursday. Zachary Aron McDanel, 28, of Eddyville, was charged in the 800 block of Wabash Avenue with willful injury causing serious injury.
Centerville Police
10:10 p.m. Thursday. Timmy Leslie Leopard Jr., 39, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of North 12th Street, Centerville, with violation of probation.