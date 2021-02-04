Ottumwa Fire
4:09 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to the 400 block of Quarry Drive.
Medical calls: 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Fahrney Boulevard. 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. South Lillian Street. 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. East Rochester Road. 7:43 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 8:36 p.m. Wednesday. Boone Avenue. 9:51 p.m. Wednesday. Merrywood Lane. 7:43 a.m. Thursday. East Vine Street. 8:44 a.m. Thursday. Hayne Street. 9:09 a.m. Thursday. Forrest Avenue. 10:20 a.m. Thursday. North Quincy Avenue. 11:48 a.m. Thursday. Fourth Street and Wapello Street. 1:28 p.m. Thursday. Epps Street. 2:16 p.m. Thursday. Meadowdale Street.
Ottumwa Police
No time given, Wednesday. Luke Adam Miller, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person under age.
12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Lawrence Joseph Laumeyer, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
2:54 a.m. Wednesday. Lacey Lynn Mills, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Main Street with two counts of failure to appear.
9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cheyanne Batterson Main, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with keeping prohibited animals.
3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kayla Marie Willis, 30, of Chilicothe, was served with a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Cody Baugher, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with driving while barred.
5 p.m. Wednesday. Thailer Eugene Parker, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with providing tobacco to person under age.
5:05 p.m. Wednesday. Lukas Jordan Jacobsen, 22, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of East Main Street.
6 p.m. Wednesday. Terry Lamar James, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Katherine Michele Lowe, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue with employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person under age.
6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Dalton William John Van Devender, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person under age.
8 p.m. Wednesday. James Michael Houk, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person under age.
8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sarfraz Hussain, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with employee providing tobacco to minor and employee supplying alcohol to person under age.
8:23 p.m. Wednesday. Brett Allen Shull, 36, of Hedrick, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.