Ottumwa Fire
9:25 a.m. Saturday. Car accident in the 200 block of Shaul Avenue.
10 a.m Saturday. Public service in the 100 block of Church Street.
3:46 a.m. Sunday. Car fire on Highway 34, east of Iowa Avenue.
2:04 a.m. Monday. Canceled en route to Court Street.
Medical calls: 4:06 p.m. Friday. West Fourth Street. 8:40 p.m. Friday. Osceola Street. 9:30 p.m. Friday. Summitt Street. 10:27 p.m. Friday. Walnut Avenue. 3:52 a.m. Saturday. Boone Avenue. 9:23 a.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 11:19 a.m. Saturday. Woodland Avenue. 5:01 p.m. Saturday. Keota Street. 6:49 p.m. Saturday. Adeline Road. 8:27 p.m. Saturday. Madison Avenue. 10:50 p.m. Saturday. Williams Street. 1:55 a.m. Sunday. Church Street. 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 7:20 a.m. Sunday. Fifth Street. 9:26 a.m. Sunday. Second Street. 10:49 a.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 11:30 a.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Adella Street. 5:13 p.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Park Avenue. 11:19 p.m. Sunday. Market Street. 12:16 a.m. Monday. Roemer Avenue. 8:27 a.m. Monday. Fourth Street. 10:07 a.m. Monday. Iowa Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
4:10 a.m. Friday. Clayton Allen Wilkins, 22, of Bloomfield, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with possession of controlled substance, carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
8:30 a.m. Friday. Chelsey Nicole Reynolds, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
12:38 p.m. Friday. Kevin Dale Hewitt, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ogden Street with violation of parole.
3:54 p.m. Friday. Four juveniles were charged at Greenwood Drive and Mckinley Avenue with second-degree burglary.
4:25 p.m. Friday. Brian Anjain, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with fifth-degree theft.
8:30 p.m. Friday. Kyle Anthony Smith, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Madison Avenue and East William Street with reckless driving and driving under suspension.
8:47 p.m. Friday. Angela Lynn Ruby, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Minneopa Avenue with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:37 a.m. Saturday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Milner Street with failure to appear.
1:28 a.m. Saturday. Shannon Marie Campbell, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Richmond Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:02 a.m. Saturday. Tyler Michael Moore, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Tindell Street with driving while barred.
2:39 a.m. Saturday. Hunter Marie Dawn Kopp, 21, of Creston, was charged at North Court Street and Deppe Lane with carrying weapons and OWI.
3 a.m. Saturday. Thomas Antione, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Avenue and Carter Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
3 a.m. Saturday. Jacob Michael Calhoun, 19, of Clive, was charged at North Court Avenue and Carter Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
3 a.m. Saturday. Harry Fearn, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Avenue and Carter Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
3 a.m. Saturday. Ryan Thomas, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Avenue and Carter Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
11:28 a.m. Saturday. Shawn William Ellis, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree attempted burglary.
4:30 p.m. Saturday. Shawn Michael Langlois, 41, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8 p.m. Saturday. Chelsea Nicole Skinner, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Holt Street with domestic abuse assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:30 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.
10:33 p.m. Saturday. Sara Kate Houk, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
10:59 p.m. Saturday. Cemeron Dawyne Babcock, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation and driving while barred.
12:38 a.m. Sunday. Jesse Cole Sparks, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
1:45 a.m. Sunday. Samuel H. Mast, 20, of Albia, was charged at Highway 149 and Court Street with OWI.
2:02 a.m. Sunday. Jack Loenard Erwin, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with disorderly conduct, interference with official acts, public intoxication and failure to appear.
2:02 a.m. Sunday. Joseph Layne Gunter, 23, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
3:31 a.m. Sunday. Sierra Cheyenne Ryun, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with OWI.
8:50 p.m. Sunday. Joseph John Diaz, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with possession of marijuana and fifth-degree theft.
9 p.m. Sunday. Beau Garrett Jones, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:56 p.m. Thursday. James Paul Smith, 49, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged at Fourth Avenue and School Street, Mystic, with driving while barred.