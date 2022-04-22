Ottumwa Police
8:14 a.m. Monday. Cierra Rose Spletstosser, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Quincy Avenue with public intoxication, interference with official acts and child endangerment.
12:25 p.m. Monday. Emily Marie Boyd, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of West Third Street with two counts of failure to appear.
5:14 p.m. Monday. Brian Anthony Hager, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
9:15 p.m. Monday. Thomas Edward Bozeman, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with driving while barred.
12:08 a.m. Tuesday. Katherine Maree White, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with driving under suspension and no SR 22 insurance.
2:35 a.m. Tuesday. Jordan Taylor Samuels, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Iowa Avenue and Steller Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no SR 22 insurance.
8:56 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Lee Cox, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Madison Avenue and Ellis Avenue with driving under suspension and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Daywoe Guannue Nimely, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Fourth Street with failure to appear.
1:12 p.m. Tuesday. Benjamin Joseph Wilson, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Angel Cristo Ruiz Guillen, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Clay Street and Sheffield Street with possession of controlled substance.
3:21 p.m. Tuesday. Adam Sean Horn, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cherry Street with first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.
3:54 p.m. Tuesday. Leslie Paul Rousseau, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:06 p.m. Tuesday. Tysha Linn Ghazal, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Fairview Avenue with third-degree burglary and public intoxication.
6:11 p.m. Tuesday. Damion Lee Kauffold, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Leighton Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
2:19 p.m. Wednesday. Christopher Lee Cox, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with assault while participating in a felony, assault on persons in certain occupations and two counts of second-degree robbery.
8 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of Taft Circle with assault.
3:30 p.m. Thursday. Cemeron Dwayne Babcock, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with driving while barred.
4:30 p.m. Thursday. Cole Dwaine Stewart, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Marion Street with driving while barred.
5:15 p.m. Thursday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree theft.
5:50 p.m. Thursday. Jamison Allyn Wyatt, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault and failure to appear.