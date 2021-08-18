Ottumwa Police
9:38 a.m. Monday. John Cobler, 68, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree fraudulent practices.
1:37 p.m. Monday. Keondro D. Angel Miller, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with enticing a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
6:30 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
7 p.m. Monday. Brian Anjain, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with fifth-degree theft.
7:25 p.m. Monday. Gregory Egan, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Court Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
3:31 a.m. Tuesday. Aaron Eugene Dyer, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with failure to appear.
7:52 p.m. Tuesday. Timothy Ellis Moser, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.
9:38 p.m. Tuesday. Trenton Michael Peck, 22, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of Sheffield Street.
11:08 p.m. Tuesday. Allison Ashley Fears, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with second-degree theft, second-degree burglary, fifth-degree theft and was served with a warrant.
Wapello Sheriff
4:05 p.m. Friday. Stephyne Stewart, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with outstanding warrants for nine counts of failure to appear and violation of probation.
7:49 p.m. Saturday. Jeremy Jones, 41, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of driving while barred, interference with official acts, second-degree burglary, possession of firearms by a felon and eluding.
No time given, Saturday. Zachary Mason, 32, of Ottumwa, was served an outstanding warrant for 12 counts of violation of a no contact order.
2:41 p.m. Tuesday. Terisha Leanna Martin, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested in Chickasaw County and transported to Wapello County Jail for an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
Centerville Police
1:48 p.m. Monday. Kimberly Rae Rogers, 33, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with ongoing criminal conduct, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree theft, forgery and fourth-degree theft.
9:08 p.m. Monday. Kassandra Marie Gauthier, 22, of Centerville, was charged on the Centerville square with simple assault and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:50 p.m. Friday. Jordan Wade Duncan, 21, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with two counts of failure to appear.
3:11 p.m. Saturday. Scott Edward Couch Jr., 25, of Albia, was charged in the 20200 block of Island View Place, Mystic, with driving while license denied/revoked for OWI.