Ottumwa Fire
7:23 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicle fire at 700 block of North Green Street.
6:32 p.m. Tuesday. Resident assistance in 1200 block of North Court Street.
7:11 p.m. Tuesday. Carbon monoxide investigation in 600 block of Morris Street.
9:56 p.m. Tuesday. Fire alarm investigation at 1 Oak Ridge Road.
1:41 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation in 2500 block of North Court Street.
Medical calls: 4:02 p.m. Tuesday. Ray Street. 5:33 p.m. Tuesday. Lake Road. 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 9:17 p.m. Tuesday. Swanson Avenue. 9:42 p.m. Tuesday. Benton Street. 10:44 p.m. Tuesday. Van Buren Avenue. 8:54 a.m. Wednesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 11:44 a.m. Wednesday. Finley Avenue. 1:46 p.m. Wednesday. Crestview Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:15 a.m. Tuesday. Emily Marie Boyd, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at 921 W. Third St. with driving while barred.
3 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile, of Batavia, was charged at 1915 Mable St. with permitting person under legal age and proving false identification.
6:31 p.m. Tuesday. Jason Maurice Smith, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with failure to appear.
7 p.m. Tuesday. Jacob Daniel Sullivan, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with third-degree theft.
7 p.m. Tuesday. Jordan Taylor Reid, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with two counts of probation violation.
Appanoose Sheriff
9:46 a.m. Saturday. Paul Roy Michels, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged on the south side of the Centerville square with first-offense compulsory education and failure to appear.
1:42 p.m. Saturday. Michael Wade Kruzich, 55, of Mystic, was charged at the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office with third-degree criminal mischief.
10:57 a.m. Sunday. Milton Elwood Garr Jr., 49, of Numa, was charged in the 100 block of LaSalle Street in Cincinnati with driving while barred.