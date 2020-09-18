Ottumwa Fire
5:48 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of East Mary Street.
8:12 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue.
9:16 p.m. Thursday. Public service in the 500 block of Chester Avenue.
10:07 a.m. Friday. Motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
10:55 a.m. Friday. Investigation in the 1500 block of Albia Road.
Medical calls: 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Ellis Ave. 9:02 p.m. Thursday. North Van Buren Avenue. 9:39 p.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 12:09 a.m. Friday. West Mary Street. 4:32 a.m. Friday. South Madison Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
No time given, Thursday. Amber Dawn Winn, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Rochester Road and North Court Road with simple assault.
1:30 a.m. Thursday. Guy Sedrick Wilcox, 26, of Eldon, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:15 p.m. Thursday. Sheila Ellen Bower, 53, of Richland, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:13 p.m. Thursday. Mark Allen Wray, 43, of Oskaloosa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
10:21 p.m. Thursday. Monica Nicole Prado, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at River Drive and South Court Street with violation of a protective order.
Wapello Sheriff
Thursday. Brandon Gooden, 39, of Centerville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of parole.
Thursday. Joseph Slack, 58, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registration violation.