Ottumwa Police
12:01 a.m. Wednesday. A 24-year-old male was charged at West Second Street and South Mclean Street with OWI.
5:15 a.m. Wednesday. A 39-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with violation of parole.
8:20 a.m. Wednesday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with trespass.
9:10 a.m. Wednesday. A 24-year-old female was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with possession of controlled substance, intent to delivery/manufacture methamphetamine, failure to affix drug tax stamp and OWI.
12:20 p.m. Wednesday. A 63-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of cruelty to animals and failure to appear.
1:19 p.m. Wednesday. A 38-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of West Finley Avenue with driving under suspension.
5 p.m. Wednesday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of no contact order.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with violation of no contact order.
7:49 p.m. Wednesday. A 36-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with absence from custody.
8:50 a.m. Thursday. A 57-year-old male was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
9:29 a.m. Thursday. A 21-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation and revocation of pretrial release.
10:38 a.m. Thursday. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with absence from custody.
12:29 p.m. Thursday. A 29-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of Minneopa Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
8 p.m. Thursday. A 63-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:15 p.m. Thursday. A 29-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with driving while barred.
