Ottumwa Fire
12:04 a.m. Tuesday. Car fire in the 800 block of West Main Street.
3:55 a.m. Tuesday. Fire alarm in the 2000 block of Chester Aveue.
10:44 a.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to 1900 block of East Main Street.
11:14 a.m. Tuesday. Canceled on scene at 100 block of South Iowa Avenue.
6:33 a.m. Wednesday. Canceled on scene at Center Avenue and Meadow Street.
9:41 a.m. Wednesday. False alarm in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
10:46 a.m. Wednesday. Structure fire in the 1700 block of Venture Drive.
1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicle collision at Highway 63 and Woodland.
Medical calls: 7:57 a.m. Tuesday. Dubuque Street. 10:43 a.m. Tuesday. West Main Street. 12:03 p.m. Tuesday. East Highland Avenue. 8:08 p.m. Tuesday. Ferry Street Extension. 8:14 p.m. Tuesday. North Ward Street. 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Steller Avenue. 12:59 a.m. Wednesday. South Iowa Avenue. 4:58 a.m. Wednesday. South Madison Avenue. 1:08 p.m. Wednesday. North Ward Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:22 a.m. Tuesday. Justin Adrian Leo Ricard, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Greenwood Drive with OWI.
8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cody Thomas Forsythe, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with child endangerment resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent person.
2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Robin Jean Payne, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault.
7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Megan Laura Elizabeth Goodman, 23, of Sigourney, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:43 p.m. Tuesday. Sesar Napoles, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lincoln Avenue with public intoxication.
9:22 p.m. Tuesday. Michelle Lee Sammons, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:34 p.m. Tuesday. Anthony Carvel Hendrix, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Mclean Street with violation of protective order.
Appanoose Sheriff
3:06 a.m. Sunday. Crystal Justine Heddinger, 29, of Des Moines, was charged at 18th Street and East Oneal Street, Centerville, with OWI.
9:36 p.m. Sunday. Dusty Ray West, 43, of Melrose, was charged in the 15000 block of East Highway J5T, Mystic, with failure to appear.