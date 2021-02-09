Ottumwa Fire
7:02 a.m. Monday. Canceled en route to Truman Street.
1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 2500 block of North Court Street.
4:38 a.m. Tuesday. Fire alarm in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
8:05 a.m. Tuesday. Provided mutual aid to Davis County.
Medical calls: 5:33 p.m. Monday. Adeline Road. 5:58 p.m. Monday. North Elm Street. 6:44 p.m. Monday. Chester Avenue. 7:12 p.m. Monday. North Jefferson Street. 7:25 p.m. Monday. Oak Meadow Drive. 4:42 a.m. Tuesday. Chester Avenue. 6:09 a.m. Tuesday. South Moore Street. 6:25 a.m. Tuesday. Morris Street. 12:17 p.m. Tuesday. Williams Street.
Ottumwa Police
No time given, Monday. Jonathan Michael Celebrado, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Court Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
2 a.m. Monday. Kyra Carlyn Ann Argo, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2 a.m. Monday. Zachary Lynn Shafer, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:24 a.m. Monday. Avery Jacob Newton, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of West Mary Street.
12:40 p.m. Monday. Gary Lewis Scott, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South Webster Street with three counts of failure to appear.
11:54 p.m. Monday. Ashlee Anne Mcdermott, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
Appanoose Sheriff
8:07 p.m. Friday. Gregory Allen Scoon, 47, of Lancaster, Missouri, was charged at 18th Street and East Green Street with an out of county warrant.