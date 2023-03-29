Ottumwa Police
3:57 a.m. Saturday. A 30-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of South Davis Street with assault causing bodily injury.
4:50 a.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old male was charged with placarded dwelling.
4:50 a.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old female was charged with placarded dwelling.
4:50 a.m. Saturday. A 41-year-old female was charged with placarded dwelling.
4:10 p.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old male was charged in the 1500 block of North Elm Street with failure to appear.
4:30 p.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:37 p.m. Saturday. A 45-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of North Court STreet with driving while barred.
7:45 p.m. Saturday. A 36-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of North Sheridan Avenue with violation of no contact order.
7:54 p.m. Saturday. A 46-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of North Sheridan Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
8:01 p.m. Saturday. A 34-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of North Sheridan Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:44 p.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old female was charged with failure to appear.
11:33 p.m. Saturday. A 39-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
12:53 a.m. Sunday. A 42-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with no SR 22 insurance, driving while barred, possession of controlled substance and public intoxication.
1:54 a.m. Sunday. A 51-year-old male was charged on Farm Drive with carrying weapon while intoxicated and OWI.
2:09 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of East Main Street with OWI.
11:50 a.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old male was charged at Fourth Street and Wapello with possession of controlled substance.
7:49 p.m. Sunday. A 20-year-old male was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:02 p.m. Sunday. A 24-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
