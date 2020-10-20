Ottumwa Police
1:21 a.m. Monday. Mang Ling, 30, of Des Moines, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with OWI first offense.
5:45 a.m. Monday. Bradley Dale Edgington, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Harvey Street for domestic assault by strangulation and willful injury.
5 p.m. Monday. Gerardo Victoria Ceja, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Jefferson Street with possession of a controlled substance and was served a warrant.
5:24 p.m. Monday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Richmond Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
7 p.m. Monday. Todd Dean Schultz, 47, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 300 block of West Second Street.
8 p.m. Monday. Karri Jo Wabasha, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with failure to appear.
11:58 p.m. Monday. Victor Thomas Isabel, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Church Street and North Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:31 a.m. Friday. Kyle Edward Kimm, 28, of Moulton, was charged at 13th St. and E. Franklin St. in Centerville with sex offender verification violation and sex offender registry false information.
11:26 a.m. Saturday. Nathan William Head, 27, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of S. 16th St., Centerville, with carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft.
8:39 p.m. Sunday. James Paul Smith, 49, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with driving while barred.
9:02 p.m. Sunday. Catherine Christine Cutkomp, 24, of Lynn Center, Illinois, was charged at the Davis County Law Center with failure to appear.