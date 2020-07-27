Ottumwa Fire
8:45 p.m. Friday. 100 block of North Ward Street for a citizen complaint.
10:52 p.m. Friday. Silverwood and McKinley Avenue for a missing person.
2:33 p.m. Monday. 100 block of South Van Buren Avenue for a house collapse.
2:37 p.m. Monday. 300 block of North Fifth Street for a false alarm.
3:49 p.m. Friday. Minneopa Avenue. 3:59 p.m. Friday. North Adella Street. 4:12 p.m. Friday. East Mary Street. 7:48 p.m. Friday. North Court and Ottumwa streets. 7:49 p.m. Friday. East Rochester Street. 10:52 p.m. Friday. Silverwood and McKinley Avenue. 10:55 p.m. Friday. North Weller Street. 12:51 a.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 2:09 a.m. Saturday. Ellis Avenue. 4:51 a.m. Saturday. South Milner Street. 5:05 a.m. Saturday. North Market Street. 5:45 a.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 10:32 a.m. Saturday. South Union Street. 10:36 a.m. Saturday. Roemer Avenue. 11:38 a.m. Saturday. Schwartz Drive. 11:59 a.m. Saturday. South Madison Avenue. 4:25 p.m. Saturday. West Park. 4:43 p.m. Saturday. Lillian Street. 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Osceola Street. 5:47 a.m. Sunday. South Quincy Avenue. 7:33 a.m. Sunday. Chester Avenue. 9:35 a.m. Sunday. Milner and Wiliams streets. 10:21 a.m. Sunday. Crestview Avenue. 11:16 a.m. Sunday. Clearview Street. 11:22 a.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 12:06 p.m. Sunday. South Willard Street. 1:59 p.m. Sunday. South Madison Avenue. 3:06 p.m. Sunday. South Union Street. 7:37 p.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 8:27 p.m. Sunday. West Keota Street. 2:44 a.m. Monday. Clearview Street. 3:11 a.m. Monday. North Van Buren Avenue. 7:13 a.m. Monday. South Iowa Avenue. 8:17 a.m. Monday. Oakwood Drive. 9:18 a.m. Monday. North Ash Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:06 a.m. Friday. Julio Rilik, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ward and East Vine streets with driving while barred.
7:44 a.m. Friday. Randi Kay Hanrahan, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ash Street with driving under suspension.
10:33 a.m. Friday. Robert Alan Large, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with violation of protective order.
4:41 p.m. Friday. Katherine Maree White, 42, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at McPherson and Park avenues.
5:18 p.m. Friday. Melissa Loretta Fligg, 53, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8 p.m. Friday. Roger Albert Howell, 28, of Mount Pleasant, was charged at Sunnyside Avenue and South Street with assault officer-injury aggravated, driving while barred, escape, interference with official acts, OWI, public intoxication, reckless driving and driving while revoked for OWI.
2:20 a.m. Saturday. Kevin Anthony Eastwood, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Davis and E. Wilson streets with OWI.
4:40 a.m. Saturday. Dergeline Casseus, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Market Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
5:40 p.m. Saturday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
7:51 p.m. Saturday. Katie Ann Crawford, 29, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:08 a.m. Sunday. Three juveniles of Oskaloosa were charged in the 800 block of Church Street with curfew violations.
7:19 a.m. Sunday. Wesley Allen Gridley, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with possession of controlled substance.
7:19 a.m. Sunday. Diana Hernandez, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drug.
9:26 a.m. Sunday. Leeson Tibon, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Williams Sand South Milner streets with driving under suspension and OWI.
9:47 a.m. Sunday. Misty Dawn Hearn, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Cherry Street with fifth-degree theft.
10:52 a.m. Sunday. Alek James Smith, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Center Avenue with driving while barred.
2:45 p.m. Sunday. Kristine Ann Gagne, unknown age, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second and North Marion streets with child endangerment, interference with official acts, and public intoxication-drugs.
8:01 p.m. Sunday. Esteban Perez, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Holt Street with assault causing bodily injury.
Wapello Sheriff
9:17 a.m. Friday. Jimmie DeWitt, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree theft and forgery.
2:43 p.m. Sunday. TJ Myles Ware, 30, of Agency, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
Centerville Police
6:22 a.m. Friday. Christopher Geoffery Silverfox, 22, of Centerville, was charged in the 1500 block of West Central Avenue with failure to appear.
1:14 p.m. Friday. Jesse Lee Myers, 37, of Centerville, was charged at the Davis County Jail with probation violation.
7:54 p.m. Friday. Brooklyn Dawn Mattly, 18, of Seymour, was charged at the Marion County Jail with failure to appear, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, and third-degree criminal mischief.
6 a.m. Saturday. Wesley Shane Scott, 56, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with driving while licensed denied/revoked for OWI.
8:58 p.m. Saturday. Todd Michael Francis Carmichael, 57, of Centerville, was charged at South Drake Avenue and Walnut Street with OWI, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:10 p.m. Saturday. Brenden Maguire Six, 19, of Pella, was charged at the Honey Creek Resort boat ramp with watercraft-OWI.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 10:10 a.m. Saturday. North Main Street, Centerville. 6:18 p.m. Saturday. East Maple Street, Centerville. 5:44 a.m. Sunday. 12th Street, Centerville. 5:43 p.m. Sunday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 5:55 p.m. Sunday. West Washington Street, Centerville. 9:22 p.m. Sunday. South 16th Street, Centerville. 10:30 p.m. Sunday. East Prairie Street, Centerville.