Ottumwa Fire
5:38 p.m. Tuesday. Car accident at North Court Road and Bryant Road.
8 p.m. Tuesday. A ditch fire was reported in the 300 block of Forrest Ave.
8:51 a.m. Wednesday. Public service in the 1200 block of South Ferry St.
9:11 a.m. Wednesday. Public service in the 600 block of South Adella St.
9:13 a.m. Wednesday. A fire alarm was reported at 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Ave.
Medical calls: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Ottumwa St. 9:08 p.m. Tuesday. East Vine St. 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. South Union St. 4:17 a.m. Wednesday. Sheffield St. 6:01 a.m. Wednesday. East Mary St. 7:26 a.m. Wednesday. Lincoln Ave. 7:31 a.m. Wednesday. East Main St. 10:25 a.m. Wednesday. Grandview Ave. 12:01 p.m. Wednesday. East Manning Ave. 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. North Quincy Ave.
Ottumwa Police
3:54 a.m. Tuesday. Jordan Taylor Reid, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at River and Market with possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts and fifth-degree theft.
5:48 a.m. Tuesday. Howker Ludwig, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of E. 2nd St. with public intoxication-alcohol.
5:48 a.m. Tuesday. Renso Ludwig, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of E. 2nd St. with public intoxication-alcohol.
1:20 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St. with interference with official acts, providing false identification, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Madison Ty Beltran, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Winchester Road.
8:09 p.m. Tuesday. William Joseph Baker, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of S. Iowa Ave. with possession contraband and public intoxication-drugs.