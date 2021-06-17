Ottumwa Fire
5:41 a.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to East Maple Avenue.
3:06 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to East Pennsylvania Avenue.
3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Grass fire at Highway 34 and Highway 63.
4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Tree fire at Second Street and Foster Avenue.
10:07 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to South Sheridan Avenue.
6:55 a.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to Gara Street.
7:55 a.m. Thursday. Investigation in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
9:17 a.m. Thursday. Vehicle collision at Jay Street and Elm Street.
12:37 p.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to Second Street and Iowa Avenue.
1:18 p.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to South Vine Street.
Medical calls: 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 12:31 p.m. Wednesday. South Ransom Street. 2:58 p.m. Wednesday. Church Street. 7:01 p.m. Wednesday. Ferry Street and Gladstone Street. 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 9:29 p.m. Wednesday. North Green Street. 5:11 a.m. Thursday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 7:58 a.m. Thursday. South Market Street. 1:13 p.m. Thursday. Lillian Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:37 a.m. Wednesday. Maria Ann Wilcox, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with two counts of failure to appear.
1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Brenda Sue Morgan, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of South Ferry Street with improper restraint of animals.
1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Tiffany Leah Six, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Adella Street with three dog license violations.
1:57 p.m. Wednesday. Mal Bosin, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
8 p.m. Wednesday. Ryan Hunter Jones, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
8:48 p.m. Wednesday. Gilberto Marcos Jr., 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
9:49 p.m. Wednesday. Julie Arlene Christy, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with driving while barred.
Appanoose Sheriff
7:05 p.m. Saturday. Jordan Wade Duncan, 21, of Centerville, was charged in the 20000 block of Highway J5T, Centerville, with driving while barred and carrying weapon.
6:33 p.m. Monday. Nicholas Cody Cone, 29, of Moulton, was charged in the 400 block of East Broadway, Moulton, with domestic assault.
7 a.m. Tuesday. Jeffrey Ellsworth Brant, 43, of Joplin, Missouri, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with an out of county warrant.