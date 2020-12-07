Ottumwa Fire
4:36 p.m. Friday. Fire investigation in the 1100 block of Monroe Ave.
7:56 a.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of S. Ransom St.
6:16 p.m. Saturday. Car accident on Jefferson St. Bridge.
6:54 p.m. Saturday. Car accident on Ferry St. Extension.
7:09 p.m. Sunday. Fire alarm in the 900 block of E. Vine St.
1:53 p.m. Monday. Fire investigation in the 200 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave.
Medical calls: 7:26 p.m. Friday. S. Elm St. 7:32 p.m. Friday. Queen Anne Ave. 7:48 p.m. Friday. W. 4th St. 9:36 p.m. Friday. Hackworth St. 6:36 a.m. Saturday. Chester Ave. 1:12 p.m. Saturday. Summit St. 3:08 p.m. Saturday. Cambridge Court. 4:13 p.m. Saturday. S. Union St. 8:52 p.m. Saturday. W. 2nd St. 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Gladstone St. 1:48 a.m. Sunday. Grand Ave. 11:52 a.m. Sunday. Asbury Ave. 2:48 p.m. Sunday. Ray St. 3:32 p.m. Sunday. S. Union St. 8:39 p.m. Sunday. S. Union St. 8:14 a.m. Monday. N. Court St. 8:34 a.m. Monday. E. Rochester Road. 10:33 a.m. Monday. Oakridge Road. 10:48 a.m. Monday. N. Ferry St. 1:45 p.m. Monday. S. Moore St.
Ottumwa Police
3:27 a.m. Friday. Kaitlyn Nicole Williams, 31, of Eddyville, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication-drugs.
11:34 a.m. Friday. Dawson James D. Knight, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Bruce St. with driving while barred.
11:58 a.m. Friday. Ernest Franklin Leaf Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with driving while barred, trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:52 p.m. Friday. Daniel Ellsworth Vandello, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Cooper Ave. with trespass.
No time given, Friday. Keith Irvin Brewington, 50, of Eldon, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:34 a.m. Saturday. Dyre Dionte Dean, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Minneopa Ave. with drunk driving revocation.
5:10 p.m. Saturday. Tyler Henry Kopp, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with warrant in the 1500 block of Albia Road.
8:52 p.m. Saturday. Lucas Edward Simmers, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Blake St. with willful injury.
9:14 p.m. Saturday. Jordan Taylor Samuels, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of E. Vine St. with prohibited acts.
10:46 p.m. Saturday. Randolph Ross, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of W. 2nd St. with public intoxication-drugs.
11:42 p.m. Saturday. Tajuan Dwanaz Harris, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. 5th St. and N. Washington St. with OWI first offense, no proof of insurance and no valid license.
12:28 a.m. Sunday. Clarissa Sue Allsup, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of S. Ferry St. with driving while barred.
12:28 a.m. Sunday. A warrant was served on a juvenile in the 400 block of S. Ferry St.
3:38 a.m. Sunday. Katie Renee Jennings, 25, of Eldon, was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of E. Mary St.
5:18 a.m. Sunday. Randolph Ross, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
11:01 a.m. Sunday. James Leslie Meredith, 77, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of S. Davis St. with simple assault.
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Jessica Ruth Fortney, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of N. Mclean St. with probation violation.
8:40 p.m. Sunday. Donald Anthony Strayer, 59, of Bloomfield, was charged at Church St. and N. Moore St. with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
11:35 p.m. Sunday. James Allen Lanman, 49, of Sigourney, was charged in the 300 block of Summit St. with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
3:16 p.m. Friday. Dawn Rhoads, 28, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and probation violation.
11:07 a.m. Saturday. Joshua Grove, 48, of Eldon, was arrested on outstanding warrants for third-degree burglary and criminal mischief.
1 a.m. Sunday. Challen Garman, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation and purchase/possession of depictions of minor in a sex act.
8:34 p.m. Sunday. Angel Leaf, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Madison Ave. and Highway 63 with driving while barred and eluding.
Centerville Police
12 p.m. Sunday. Cameron Shae Nesbitt, 19, of Champaign, Illinois, was charged in the 700 block of N. 1st St., Centerville, with possession of controlled substance.
7:45 p.m. Sunday. Steve Roger Gaylord, 59, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of E. Maple St., Centerville, with domestic abuse assault.
Centerville Fire and Recue
Medical calls: 5:32 p.m. Sunday. S. 18th St., Centerville.