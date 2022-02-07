Ottumwa Police
2:58 a.m. Jan. 31. Gerald Porter, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
8:44 a.m. Jan. 31. Melinda Sue Sanderson, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants in the 1500 block of West Main Street.
11:45 a.m. Jan. 31. Tasha Jo Reyes, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Birch Street with driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
3:19 p.m. Jan. 31. Michael Lee Thomas, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Weller Street with failure to appear.
3:36 p.m. Jan. 31. Jeremy John Steenhoek, 47, of Milton, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:54 p.m. Jan. 31. Alek James Smith, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Mclean Street and North Fifth Street with driving while barred.
11:53 a.m. Feb. 1. Ryan Joseph Hagan, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Court Street with driving while barred.
1:05 p.m. Feb. 1. Dana Renee Reyes, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Quincy Avenue and Mowrey Avenue with driving while barred.
2:26 p.m. Feb. 1. Angel Autumn Leaf, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft, trespass and interference with official acts.
6:42 p.m. Feb. 1. Kesharra Levi Gilbert, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.
6:45 p.m. Feb. 1. Kimberly Heffentrager, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
3:15 a.m. Feb. 2. Elijan Jamal Murphy, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
9:04 a.m. Feb. 2. Courtney Buchanan Reid, 29, of Fairfield, was charged in the 900 block of South Vine Street with three counts of possession of controlled substance and controlled substance violation.
9:59 a.m. Feb. 2. Justin Leeroy Goodman, 41, of Rose Hill, was charged in the 1700 block of Locust Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:22 a.m. Feb. 2. Derek Brandon Morgan, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with violation of protective order.
4:01 p.m. Feb. 2. Joshua Mark Cowger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with fifth-degree theft and failure to appear.
4:12 p.m. Feb. 2. Ryan Jeffrey Pherigo, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
11:55 p.m. Feb. 2. Annie Sue Henry, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of East Main Street.
2:40 a.m. Feb. 3. Stacey Kay Weeks, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Chester Avenue with interference with official acts, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
9:16 a.m. Feb. 3. Vicki Ione Murphy, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with drunk driving revocation.
10:08 a.m. Feb. 3. Laurie Ann Bensley, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged at Roemer and Highway 34 with driving while barred.
12:42 p.m. Feb. 3. James Vincent Cobler, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with second-degree arson, fifth-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
5:30 p.m. Feb. 3. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7 p.m. Feb. 3. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Third Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
7 p.m. Feb. 3. Andrew Stephen Tucker, 28, of Keosauqua, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Third Street with providing false identification and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with a warrant.
11:16 p.m. Feb. 3. James Robert Patterson, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with domestic abuse assault.
11:33 p.m. Feb. 3. A juvenile was charged at Hackworth Street and Richmond Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.