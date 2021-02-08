Ottumwa Fire
7:06 p.m. Thursday. Odor investigation in the 500 block of Leighton Street.
8:23 a.m. Saturday. Public service on Weaver Drive.
7:17 p.m. Saturday. Car fire in the 600 block of Lake Road.
3:56 a.m. Sunday. Fire alarm in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
10:21 a.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 2500 block of North Court Street.
12:44 p.m. Sunday. Carbon dioxide investigation in the 800 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
7:02 a.m. Monday. Canceled en route to the 1400 block of Truman Street.
9:58 a.m. Monday. Car crash with injuries on the Wapello Street bridge.
11:42 a.m. Monday. Structure fire in the 900 block of South Webster Street.
Medical calls: 4:54 p.m. Thursday. West Main Street. 5:02 p.m. Thursday. West Fourth Street. 5:35 p.m. Thursday. Logan Street. 6:52 p.m. Thursday. East Fourth Street. 8:23 p.m. Thursday. Woodshire Drive. 8:27 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 9:37 p.m. Thursday. North Van Buren Avenue. 4:40 a.m. Friday. Swanson Avenue. 8:38 a.m. Friday. Richmond Avenue. 11:05 a.m. Friday. Summit Street. 11:57 a.m. Friday. East Williams Street. 3:21 p.m. Friday. North Market Street. 4:15 p.m. Friday. North Quincy Avenue. 5:39 p.m. Friday. South Union Street. 7:26 p.m. Friday. North Court Street. 11:36 p.m. Friday. North Ward Street. 8:27 a.m. Saturday. Grant Street. 10:10 a.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 1:43 p.m. Saturday. Mcpherson Avenue. 5:41 p.m. Saturday. East Second Street. 10:21 p.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 11:07 p.m. Saturday. North Van Buren Avenue. 2:30 a.m. Sunday. East Court Street. 9:14 a.m. Sunday. Minneopa Avenue. 10:12 a.m. Sunday. Ellis Avenue. 1:30 p.m. Sunday. South Ferry Street. 1:48 p.m. Sunday. South Union Street. 2:04 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 2:57 p.m. Sunday. South Madison Avenue. 5:03 p.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 10:02 p.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 10:28 p.m. Sunday. South Madison Avenue. 12:29 a.m. Monday. South Davis Street. 2:34 a.m. Monday. North Ward Street. 10 a.m. Monday. West Second Street. 10:22 a.m. Monday. North Weller Street. 10:50 a.m. Monday. Church Street. 10:56 a.m. Monday. Pennsylvania Place.
Ottumwa Police
9:43 a.m. Friday. Aaron Lewis Shelly, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Locust Street with domestic abuse assault.
12:33 p.m. Friday. David Byron Herrmann, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Webster Street and Chester Avenue.
3:40 p.m. Friday. Hellie May Johnston, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:30 p.m. Friday. Noel Alexander Martinez, 19, of Eldon, was charged in the 300 block of East Walnut with OWI.
8:07 p.m. Friday. Patrick Lee Quick, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2300 block of Mable Street with driving while barred.
9:37 p.m. Friday. Ashley Lynn Capps, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and driving under suspension.
2:17 a.m. Saturday. Matthew Jefferson-wood, 20, of Bloomfield, was served with a warrant at West highway 34 and North Highway 63.
7:04 p.m. Saturday. Michael James Vitko, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Marianna Avenue with assault on persons in certain occupations.
8:49 p.m. Saturday. Michael Anthony Nulph, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Milner Street and Chester Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:53 p.m. Saturday. Grant Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
10:07 p.m. Saturday. Alexander Aydon Wynn, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with theft, public intoxication-alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:15 p.m. Saturday. Preston Michael Lee, 22, of Chillicothe, was charged at Hammon Avenue and South Hancock Street with OWI.
9:05 p.m. Saturday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
1:20 a.m. Sunday. Mason Wyatt-Lee Ware, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2100 block of North Court Street with OWI and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
3:25 a.m. Sunday. Emerald Christine Davis, 34, of Ottumwa, was chared at East Main Street and South Fellows Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
4:18 p.m. Sunday. Siearre Jashea Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with domestic abuse assault.
8:46 p.m. Sunday. Kevin Christopher Stalder, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Summit Street with driving while barred.
11:36 p.m. Sunday. Cody Ryan Rhodes, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
No time given, Sunday. Libokmeto Libokmeto, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Bruce Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
No time given, Sunday. Evelyn Aliwis, 30, of Hamilton, was charged in the 1000 block of East Second Street with public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury and assault while displaying a weapon.
Wapello Sheriff
1:47 p.m. Friday. Joseph Reynolds, 24, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of possession of controlled substance and failure to appear.
8:07 p.m. Saturday. Thomas Russ, 75, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
11:05 p.m. Saturday. Peter Serrer, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on Highway 149 with OWI and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
Centerville Police
10:54 a.m. Friday. Amanda Renee Main, 42, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of West Madison Street with fifth-degree theft.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:02 p.m. Thursday. Mark Allen Sales, 50, of Numa, was charged in the 200 block of Main Street North in Numa with trespass and carrying weapons.