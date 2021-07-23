Ottumwa Fire
1:13 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint on Riverside Lane.
6:57 p.m. Thursday. Carbon monoxide check on Steller Avenue.
11:48 a.m. Friday. Canceled en route to Main Street and Mer Rouge Avenue.
Medical calls: 4:04 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 5:37 p.m. Wednesday. Lee Avenue. 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. East Fourth Street. 7:38 a.m. Thursday. Hammond Street. 7:49 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 10:55 a.m. Thursday. South Union Street. 11:10 a.m. Thursday. Lee Avenue. 12:13 p.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 1:11 p.m. Thursday. South Ferry Street. 5:03 p.m. Thursday. North Elm Street. 6:10 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 8:54 a.m. Friday. North Elm Street. 10:19 a.m. Friday. South Madison Avenue. 11:39 a.m. Friday. Albia Road. 2:10 p.m. Friday. West Keota Street.
Ottumwa Police
11:07 a.m. Wednesday. Christopher Lane Hale, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with violation of no-contact order and driving while barred.
2 p.m. Wednesday. Laura Leann Parker, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with public intoxication.
7 p.m. Wednesday. Trenton Tyler Vest, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Herrman Avenue with failure to appear.
9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Codi Edward Ray Neal, 26, of Drakesville, was charged in the 500 block of Boone Avenue with driving while barred.
No time given, Wednesday. Alek James Smith, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants at South Sheridan Avenue and Queen Anne Avenue.
8:36 a.m. Thursday. Thomas James Martin, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of East Second Street with interference with official acts and failure to appear.
9:11 a.m. Thursday. Makynzie Sierra Dixon, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
12:34 p.m. Thursday. Dakota Ryan Ehret, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Park Avenue and North Green Street with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of failure to appear.
3:21 p.m. Thursday. Alex Michael Davis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Richmond Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
6:46 p.m. Thursday. Megan Elizabeth Miller, 22, of Packwood, was charged on Marina Drive with failure to appear.
6:55 p.m. Thursday. Travis Kirk Reinier, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
7:45 p.m. Thursday. Michael Allen Crow, 66, of Hedrick, was charged in the 1500 block of North Jefferson Street with OWI.
Appanoose Sheriff
10:39 a.m. Wednesday. Nathan Alan Helm, 30, of Unionville, Missouri, was charged in the 800 block of East Elm Street, Centerville, with fourth-degree theft, fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
8:58 p.m. Wednesday. Tanner Michael Cole, 29, of Norwalk, was charged in the 300 block of East Frontage Road, Moravia, with violation of probation.