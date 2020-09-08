Ottumwa Fire
2:50 p.m. Friday. Garbage truck fire at Adeline Road and Madison Avenue.
2:51 p.m. Friday. Investigation in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
9:37 p.m. Friday. Investigation in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue.
10:24 a.m. Saturday. Fire alarm in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
5:50 p.m. Saturday. Trash fire in the 500 block of Appanoose Street.
2:34 a.m. Sunday. Brush fire in the 600 block of Church Street.
12:57 p.m. Sunday. Electrical line arching in the 200 block of South Ward Street.
2:29 p.m. Sunday. Fire alarm in the 1000 block of East Division Street.
7:26 p.m. Sunday. Fire alarm in the 2000 block of Chester Avenue.
8:54 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of Ash Street.
1:42 a.m. Monday. Smoke ventilation in the 100 block of East Second Street.
6:24 p.m. Monday. Citizen complaint in the 500 block of Appanoose Street.
7:05 p.m. Monday. Press box fire in the 2000 block of West Second Street.
10:23 p.m. Monday. Power line arching in the 400 block of North Ash Street.
1:02 a.m. Tuesday. Fire alarm in the 2000 block of Chester Avenue.
Medical calls: 5:55 p.m. Friday. Bonita Avenue. 10:59 a.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 7:26 p.m. Saturday. East Plum Street. 7:59 p.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 8:26 p.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 8:56 p.m. Saturday. South Davis Street. 8:56 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 12:21 a.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 1:31 a.m. Sunday. Camille Street. 2:10 a.m. Sunday. Roemer Avenue. 7:53 a.m. Sunday. Orchard Street. 8:31 a.m. Sunday. South Webster Street. 12:21 p.m. Sunday. North Iowa Avenue. 12:27 p.m. Sunday. McLean Street. 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Greenwood Drive. 5:13 p.m. Sunday. Plum Birch streets. 8:26 p.m. Sunday. West Mary Street. 2:15 a.m. Monday. South Webster Street. 4:16 a.m. Monday. West Finley Avenue. 11:21 a.m. Monday. Lillian Street. 12:43 p.m. Monday. Mowrey Avenue. 1:34 p.m. Monday. Venture Drive. 8:40 p.m. Monday. Greater Ottumwa Park. 9:54 p.m. Monday. Highway 34 and 63 roundabout. 12:32 a.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 6:16 a.m. Tuesday. West Fourth Street. 6:58 a.m. Tuesday. East Fourth Street. 7:25 a.m. Tuesday. East Fourth Street. 10:16 a.m. Tuesday. Brookwood Court. 10:26 a.m. Tuesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. North Sheridan Avenue. 12:42 p.m. Tuesday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 2:13 p.m. Tuesday. Ray Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:18 a.m. Friday. Matthew Glen Lawrence Dye, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Plum Street with trespass.
7:46 a.m. Friday. Joel N. Heavin, 29, of Hamilton, was charged at West Woodland Avenue and North Highway 63 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:46 a.m. Friday. Johnny B. Spencer Jr., 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Woodland Avenue and North Highway 63 with driving while barred and was served two warrants.
10 a.m. Friday. Dale Eugene Mundell, 72, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with keeping animals which bite and rabbies vaccine required.
10:17 a.m. Friday. Anthony Brian Brown, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with probation violation.
11 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged with prohibited acts in the 500 block of East Second Street.
12:43 p.m. Friday. Jorge Luis Hernandez Jr., 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue with probation violation.
12:43 p.m. Friday. Tayler Randall Meyers, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue with failure to appear.
1:45 p.m. Friday. Arfin Rincher, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants at the Wapello County Jail.
1:49 p.m. Friday. Sergio Pacheco, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Woodbine Street with failure to appear.
3:23 p.m. Friday. Quinton Austin Guffey, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Locust Street with person under legal age.
3:23 p.m. Friday. Johnny Ramirez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Locust Street with failure to appear.
4:41 p.m. Friday. Dawn Elizabeth Rhoads, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Mary Street was charged with public intoxication-drugs.
6:20 p.m. Friday. Bobby Dell Fincher, 55, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with escape from custody.
6:25 p.m. Friday. Shane Henry Jarr, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
1:05 a.m. Saturday. Mathew Glen Lawrence Dye, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with public intoxication-drugs.
2:08 a.m. Saturday. Brant Edward Cassatt, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second and N. Marion streets with driving while barred.
3:50 a.m. Saturday. Brian Anjain, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Adams Avenue with public intoxication-alcohol and person under legal age.
8:55 a.m. Saturday. James Michael Thomas, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault on certain occupations-noninjury.
12:02 p.m. Saturday. Sadie Lynn Tapp, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with driving while barred.
1:51 p.m. Saturday. Michael Wayne Briner, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with domestic assault serious.
2:40 p.m. Saturday. Molly Beatrice Jones, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with probation violation.
5:18 p.m. Saturday. Jeremy Alan Merchant, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Weller Street with failure to appear, prohibited acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served a warrant.
6:45 p.m. Saturday. Dawn Elizabeth Rhoads, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Second Street with public intoxication-drugs.
9:45 p.m. Saturday. Gary James Schmider-Dye, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
11:50 p.m. Saturday. Dyre Dionte Dean, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Grandview Avenue with driving while revoked for drunk driving.
No time given, Sunday. Ernest Franklin Leaf Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Davis Street with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, driving while barred, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to control vehicle, fraudulent registration, failure to appear, use of license, and light on back.
3:15 a.m. Sunday. Alison Marie Davis, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fifth and North Court streets with public intoxication-drugs.
8:14 a.m. Sunday. Cody Allen Surber, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 7900 block of Cliffland Road with failure to appear.
10:40 a.m. Sunday. Duncan Laronzo Bright, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fifth Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:02 a.m. Sunday. Larry Lee Denham, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Iowa Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:02 a.m. Sunday. Kory Joe Derby, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Iowa Avenue with delivery of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, two counts of drug tax stamp violation, driving while revoked for drunk driving, no SR-22 insurance on file, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and three counts of possession of controlled substance.
1:45 p.m. Sunday. Khup Man Cing, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Vine Street with failure to appear.
4:14 p.m. Sunday. Clifford Eugene Williams, 43, of Fairfield, was served a warrant in the 100 block of S. Davis St.
5:15 p.m. Sunday. Zachary Lee Downing, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Skyline Drive with three counts of carrying weapons and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:15 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged at Albia Road and Skyline Drive with carrying weapons and possession of tobacco.
5:45 p.m. Sunday. John Arlo Johnson Jr., 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and OWI third or subsequent offense.
No time given, Monday. Matthew William McIntosh, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of prohibited acts, and disorderly conduct.
1:45 a.m. Monday. Four Simauo, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear and three counts of probation violation.
2:20 a.m. Monday. Clint Matthew Smith, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of East Third Street.
3:55 a.m. Monday. Bradley Dale Edgington, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Ferry and Harvey streets with public intoxication-drugs.
9:47 a.m. Monday. Edward Steven Feeney III, 19, was charged in the 2400 block of East Main Street with driving while barred.
11:30 a.m. Monday. Todd Allan Sundquist, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street.
12:24 p.m. Monday. Kinzey Nicole Hager, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with domestic assault serious.
12:52 p.m. Monday. Jessica Lorena Jasso, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Mowrey Avenue with domestic assault serious.
4:37 p.m. Monday. Christopher Adam Bainbridge, 35, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of Chester Avenue.
4:45 p.m. Monday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Church Street with violation of protective order.
7:03 p.m. Monday. Sanry Namelo, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Maple Avenue with two counts of failure to appear.
8:37 p.m. Monday. Kevin Michael Hazelwood, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Sheridan Avenue with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
3:30 p.m. Friday. Tommy John Day, 37, of Centerville, was charged in the 16000 block of South 16th Street in Centerville with failure to appear.