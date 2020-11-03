Ottumwa Fire
5:44 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of Hancock Street.
1:35 a.m. Tuesday. Fluid cleanup in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue.
1:39 a.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 1000 block of South James Street.
1:08 p.m. Tuesday. Responded to an accident at the intersection of Vine and Davis streets.
Medical calls: 6:20 p.m. Monday. South Moore Street. 10:44 p.m. Monday. North Court Street. 11:27 p.m. Monday. South Madison Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Tuesday. Glenwood Drive. 8:41 a.m. Tuesday. East Rochester Road. 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Mowrey Avenue. 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. South Webster Street. 11:16 a.m. Tuesday. Wabash Avenue. 11:42 a.m. Tuesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 1:38 p.m. Tuesday. Quincy Avenue. 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. North Court Street. 2:12 p.m. Tuesday. West Golf Street. 2:18 p.m. Tuesday. East Holt Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:55 a.m. Monday. Any Sherry, 33, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue for public intoxication.
12:59 a.m. Monday. Ernest Franklin Leaf Jr., 45, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Main Street for fifth-degree theft.
2 a.m. Monday. Michael Nosa, 22, was arrested in the 200 block of West Second Street on two counts of failure to appear.
1:58 p.m. Monday. Bianca Gertrude Davis, 32, was arrested at the intersection of West Fourth and North Washington streets for violation of a protection order.
Appanoose County Sheriff
2:04 p.m. Saturday. Maegan Dawn Waller, 25, was arrested in the 200 block of Main Street, Centerville, for domestic assault causing bodily injury.