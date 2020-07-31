Ottumwa Fire
3:37 p.m. Thursday. 300 block of North Cherry for smoke complaint.
6:54 a.m. Friday. 24000 block of North Port for accident cleanup.
12:04 p.m. Friday. 400 block of North Court for gas line leak.
Medical calls: 1:44 a.m. Friday. Vine and railroad crossing. 1:58 a.m. Friday. Skyler and Wilson. 4:15 a.m. Friday. Richmond and Ferry.
Ottumwa Police
1:17 p.m. Thursday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with failure to appear.
6:53 p.m. Thursday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts and served a warrant.
8:13 p.m. Thursday. Esteban Perez, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear and parole violation.
10:43 p.m. Thursday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged with public intoxication-alcohol.
11:06 p.m. Thursday. Nicholas Tyler Davis, unknown age, of What Cheer, was charged in the 200 block of S. Ward St. with public intoxication-drugs.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 1:34 p.m. Thursday. St. Josephs Drive, Centerville. 2:07 p.m. Thursday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 5:02 p.m. Thursday. S. 18th St, Centerville. 8:03 p.m. Thursday. N. 12th St., Centerville. 8:30 p.m. Thursday. N. 13th St., Centerville. 9:23 p.m. Thursday. Bridgeview Place, Moravia.