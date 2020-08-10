Ottumwa Fire
3:59 p.m. Saturday. Grass fire 900 block of South Vine.
6:19 p.m. Saturday. False alarm 900 block of East Vine.
9:59 a.m. Sunday. Car accident 500 block of East Main.
6:06 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 200 block of South Ransom.
9:07 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 200 block of N. Weller.
12:30 p.m. Monday. Power line down Mary and Hancock.
1:33 p.m. Monday. Gas leak 400 block of W. 2nd.
1:38 p.m. Monday. Power line down 21600 block of Court.
Medical calls: 3:43 p.m. Friday. N. Milner. 4:51 p.m. Friday. West Keota. 7:08 p.m. Friday. W. 2nd. 9:01 p.m. Friday. North Ransom. 11:20 p.m. Friday. North Ward. 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Richmond. 5:32 a.m. Saturday. South Milner. 9:47 a.m. Saturday. E. Rochester. 5:26 p.m. Saturday. West 2nd. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. W. 2nd. 9:44 p.m. Saturday. Gateway. 10:12 p.m. Saturday. South Union. 11:24 p.m. Saturday. Church. 5:40 a.m. Sunday. Glenwood. 8:24 a.m. Sunday. Hamilton. 11:01 a.m. Sunday. South Willard. 2:49 p.m. Sunday. West 2nd. 4:49 p.m. Sunday. Fairview. 5:45 p.m. Sunday. North Quincy. 7 p.m. Sunday. Roemer. 12:22 a.m. Monday. South Cooper. 11:50 a.m. Monday. North Court.
Ottumwa Police
10:58 a.m. Friday. Andrew Craig Rettig, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2100 block of E. Main St. with third-degree harassment.
11:47 a.m. Friday. Isaias Pallares-Juarez, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church St. and Richmond Ave. with OWI and prohibited acts.
2:02 p.m. Friday. Cory Scott Geith, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of S. Ash St. with failure to appear.
2:10 p.m. Friday. Sara Dawn Forney, 38, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 300 block of S. Ash. St.
3:01 p.m. Friday. Gregory Shane Sly, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of S. Davis St. with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
3:08 p.m Friday. Hillary Marie Handling, 27, homeless, was charged at E. Wilson St. and S. Davis St. with carrying weapons.
8:21 p.m. Friday. William Henry Palmer, 32, homeless, was charged in the 1100 block of N. Quincy Ave. with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and prohibited acts.
9:18 p.m. Friday. Daniel Gene Shepard, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fourth-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts, and was served a warrant.
6:23 a.m. Saturday. Thomas James Hahn, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at Minneopa Ave. and Mowrey Ave. with failure to control vehicle, driving while barred, no proof of insurance and striking fixtures.
9 a.m. Saturday. Quinten Lee Paton, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of W. 2nd St. with failure to appear.
9:10 a.m. Saturday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of W. 2nd St. with failure to appear.
9:16 a.m. Saturday. Brandon Swailes Lee, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of E. Williams St. with careless driving, failure to appear, no valid license, and possession of controlled substance.
2:59 p.m. Saturday. Amber June McCloud, 39, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:19 a.m. Sunday. Julian Andres Quintero, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of E. 2nd St. with simple assault.
6:41 a.m. Sunday. Michael Lee Thomas, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Ellis Ave. with driving while barred, fraudulent registration and no SR 22 insurance.
11:30 a.m. Sunday. Brant Edward Cassatt, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Wabash Ave. with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:54 a.m. Sunday. Youssef Elammari, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of S. Adella St. with domestic assault serious with injury or weapon.
12:35 p.m. Sunday. Julie Diane Damerval, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at Vine St. and Ransom St. with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
3:29 p.m. Sunday. Paula Anne Zachman, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of N. Quincy Ave. with OWI.
3:32 p.m. Sunday. Ainy Sander, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of N. Wapello St. with domestic assault serious with injury or weapon.
4:05 p.m. Sunday. James Douglass Hartman, 30, of Eddyville, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
9:21 p.m. Sunday. Robert David Grubbs, 47, of Douds, was charged at E. 2nd St. and N. Court St. with driving while barred.